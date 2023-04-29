Home

Yoga for fertility is recognized to boost the success rate of numerous fertility procedures in addition to enhancing your reproductive health.

Yoga For Fertility: 5 Yoga Poses to Increase Your Chance of Conception

Yoga For Fertility: Reproductive issues are becoming more prevalent due to modern lifestyle demands, rapid urbanization, work demands, stress, and postponing parenthood in both men and women. Thus, for individuals to combat fertility problems, incorporating sustainable healthy lifestyle habits has become a must. Integrating physical exercise, particularly fertility yoga, into your routine can do wonders. In addition to enhancing circulation, increasing flexibility, and lowering stress, it will help get the body ready for a happy pregnancy and safe birth. Did you know that fertility yoga aids both male and female infertility by reducing stress and enhancing mental health? Dr Sharvari Mundhe, Consultant Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility shares the five yoga asanas to improve fertility and chances of conception.

The practice of fertility yoga results in the production of particular neurochemicals that improve blood flow to inner body parts, such as the reproductive system, and assist in managing the hormonal interactions necessary for conception. The increased blood flow increases the amount of nutrients and oxygen delivered to the reproductive organs. Additionally, it eases the hip and lower back muscles, which improves your sexual and reproductive health.

5 YOGA POSES FOR FERTILITY

Suryanamaskara: This pose improves the sexual functions of the body. Eradicates any internal flaws related to malfunctioning of sexual glands. Also, promotes a healthy sexual appetite in a person. Due to its empowering effects on the uterus of a woman, Surya Namaskar Yoga also helps in making childbirth comparatively easier. Standing Forward Bend Pose: This pose stretches every muscle in your back and belly and improves blood circulation, making your body flexible and relieving tension from the abdomen area, promoting healthy conception. Seated Forward Fold Pose: This pose is particularly beneficial for women struggling with fertility issues. In addition to relieving mental stress in females, this position stretches the muscles in the lower back, hips, and hamstrings and revitalizes key organs, including the ovaries and stomach. As a consequence, it allows them to combat fertility issues and achieve a successful pregnancy. Cobra Pose: This pose is undoubtedly one of the most essential poses to practice if you are experiencing infertility. It stimulates blood circulation, enhances flexibility, strengthens the back and shoulders, and tones the abdomen, which benefits your reproductive system and makes it easier to conceive. Butterfly Pose: This pose improves the flexibility of the hips and inner thighs. It can also help release tension and toxins that are often concentrated in the hip area. It has been said to improve conditions like PCOS/PCOD, by helping the hormones to be synchronized and regulate ovulation.

If you are planning to undertake a fertility treatment incorporating fertility yoga in your lifestyle to target healthy conception is a must. Eliminate coffee, processed foods, alcohol, and smoking from your diet as well as engage in regular physical exercise, particularly fertility yoga to have a healthy pregnancy.

Fertility yoga not only calms your body and increases blood flow, but it also lessens stress associated with infertility, which improves your reproductive health and ability to conceive.

