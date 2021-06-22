Yoga For Flexibility: 8 Asanas to Make You More Flexible

Yoga For Flexibility: In yoga, gaining flexibility comes without saying. Other forms of exercises such as Zumba, Aerobics, Gymnastics, and so on, helps in muscle formation and muscle tightening but they will never bring you flexibility because muscle tightening makes you stiffer. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: Sadhguru Explains How Yoga Dissolves Animal Nature Within in The Most Beautiful Video Ever

On the other hand, yoga trains your internal muscles, ligaments, making them flexible. It also helps open up the joints. In Sanskrit, there is a saying “Sthiram Sukham Asanam” which means that yoga not only provides flexibility but brings stability too, it makes you efficient enough to hold a posture for a while without feeling uncomfortable.

Flexibility cannot be attained in a day or two, it requires patience, time and consistency in regular yoga practice. Following are the asanas that are going to be very helpful for each one of you:

Hanumanasana:

Hanumanasana or Monkey pose (Picture credit: Canva)

It is the pose, in which you split your legs forward and back, it mimics Lord Hanuman’s famous leap from the southern tip of India to the island of Sri Lanka.

Natrajasana :

This yoga asana of the most effective asanas, this asana requires balance and concentration. The name comes from Sanskrit nata, meaning “dancer,” raja, meaning “king,” and asana, meaning “posture.”

Rajkapota Asana:

It is a seated asana which increases flexibility of your body and offers a wide range of physical, mental and spiritual benefits. The name of this asana comes from Sanskrit, raja, means “king,” kapota, means “pigeon,” and asana, means “posture.”

Chakraasana:

This is an asana that involves strong back-bending activities. It is popular in many forms of yoga. Chakrasana may also simply be referred to as the ‘wheel pose’.

Dhanurasana:

It is a back bending pose that deeply opens the chest and the front of the body. The name comes from Sanskrit; dhanu, which means”bow,” and asana, means “pose.” Then comes ‘Purna Dhanurasana’, in this your whole body appears to be in a shape like a fully stretched bow.

Purn Bhujangaasana:

‘Purna Bhujangasana’ is amongst the most common asanas. Also known as the Full Cobra pose, it is the advanced level of Bhujangasana. This Asana is called so because in this your body is raised in a manner such that it resembles a snake.

Kapotasana:

This asana is a strong hip opener that enhances flexibility throughout the body. In Sanskrit, kapota means “pigeon” and asana means “posture.” It is also known as Hand to Foot Pose. It is practiced during the Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation.

Padahastasana:

This Yoga Posture massages and tones the digestive organs while increasing flexibility in your calves and hamstrings.

( Inputs from Yog Guru Kajal Chaudhary)

– Written by Apoorva Girdhar