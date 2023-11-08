Home

Lifestyle

Yoga For Full-Body Workout: 5 Effective Asanas to Practise Everyday Amid Rising Pollution and Protect

Yoga For Full-Body Workout: 5 Effective Asanas to Practise Everyday Amid Rising Pollution and Protect

Amid rising pollution, it is essential to protect our lungs and heart and yoga is one of the best practices to boost overall health.

Staying active is a golden rule that everyone should abide by. Amid rising pollution, it is imperative to raise our guard and protect our bodies. With toxic air all around, one must pay attention to lungs and heart. The respiratory system is the worst hit and it further trickes to heart health. Staying active, and doing regular exercise can help go a long healthy way. Yoga is one of the ancient practices to heal, recover and rejuvenate.

Trending Now

There are different yoga asanas for different body parts, pain etc. However, here is a routine that can be counted as a full body workout amid rising pollution.

You may like to read

YOGA ASANAS FOR FULL BODY WORKOUT

Mountain Pose (Tadasana): Tadasana, also known as Mountain Pose, is a foundational yoga pose that engages the core, lengthens the spine, and improves balance. It helps to improve posture, flexibility and synchronises breathing. Warrior II Pose (Virabhadrasana II): Virabhadrasana II, also known as Warrior II Pose, is a standing pose that strengthens the legs, improves balance, and opens the hips. Strengthens the legs, core, and glutes, good for balance and opens up the hamstrings. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana): Trikonasana, also known as Triangle Pose, is a standing pose that stretches the sides of the body, improves balance, and opens the hips. Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana): Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, also known as Pigeon Pose, is a hip-opening pose that stretches the deep hip flexors, improves flexibility in the hamstrings and glutes, and promotes relaxation. It helps to promote mental health and relaxes the body. Corpse Pose (Savasana): Savasana, also known as Corpse Pose, is a restorative pose that promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and improves mental clarity. It deeply relaxes the body and min, releases tension and stress. It helps with restful sleep as well.

These five yoga poses provide a full-body workout that can be practiced by people of all levels of experience. Regular practice of these poses can improve your flexibility, strength, balance, and mental well-being.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.