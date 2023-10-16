Home

Yoga For Glowing Skin: 3 Effective Asanas to Improve Your Face’s Collagen Level Naturally

Yoga For Glowing Skin: An unhealthy stomach and stress are only two of the many factors that can damage someone's skin. Yoga may improve your internal health and give you a vibrant, youthful glow.

Yoga For Glowing Skin: Our skin is the greatest organ in our bodies, thus anything that is good for the body is also fantastic for the skin. Young children may have premature skin ageing as a result of their inactive lifestyle choices. The true reasons are bad behaviours like drinking too much alcohol, abusing drugs and eating junk food. Hormonal fluctuations and poor digestion can cause skin problems. A novice can do some easy yoga postures for glowing skin on an empty stomach to receive relief from hormone imbalance and indigestion.

Spending just 10 minutes on your yoga mat can improve your skin’s collagen levels and make it more glowing and supple. “The right practice can enhance endurance, strength, flexibility and holistic health of the practitioner,” says Ankita Mahajan, naturopath and founder of Yogyummy.

Top 3 Yoga Poses For Naturally Glowing Skin

Bhujangasan (Cobra Pose): Practice this pose more often if you are having a sitting job. Bhujanga asana is one of the finest stiffness-reducing poses that relaxes and elevates your mood. It also treats constipation and thus, helps in achieving acne-free skin. ​Ardh Halasan (Half Plough Pose): If you are an educator and spend half of your day standing, then this pose is super relaxing for your legs. You just need to lie down on your back raise your legs straight up at 90 degrees and hold this posture for a few seconds. You can practice this pose during pregnancy with wall support. This pose enhances blood flow towards your head and face and gives you glowing skin. Shishuasan (Child Pose): The child pose is one of the simplest poses that youngsters and middle-aged people can practice. People with knee pain and pregnant ladies should practice the suitable variations under the guidance of a professional. When practised in the right way, the child pose increases the blood flow towards the head region and takes away the stress and weariness of the facial muscles.

Top 3 Face Exercises For 10 Min Everyday

There are certain face yoga exercises to give beautiful, toned skin. You can take 10 minutes every day and follow these exercises to notice remarkable changes in your facial skin-

Cheek Ouffing: Fill your mouth with air hold your breath for a few seconds and release. Repeat this for 4-6 times. Kiss And Smile: Extend your lips far assume you are about to kiss and then grin broadly. Eyebrow Lifting: You must be doing it if you are a fan of Angelina Jolie. You can find her practising this lift while talking to the media. Take the reference and practice.

“If you are suffering from acne issues or skin allergies, you can proceed with colour therapy, which is a part of naturopathy and spend time under orange and blue light, ” concluded Ankita Mahajan. For the unversed, you can fix half of your skin problems by just sitting under morning sunlight for about 10-15 minutes.

