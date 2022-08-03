Your skin is the way in which your inner health is reflected. This is not only the body’s health but also your state of mind. Yoga allows for the blood to get flowing; it improves circulation within the body. This is a necessary step to eliminate toxic waste in order to purify the system both from the inside and outside.Also Read - 6 Effective Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Hunchback And Improve Posture
Benefits of Yoga – How it helps you get glowing skin
Yoga improves your digestion by getting rid of stomach-related issues such as improper bowel movement, and indigestion. Yoga enhances your gut health, builds immunity and keeps illnesses at bay. Also Read - 5 Effective Yoga Asanas For Sensitive People to Calm Their Mind
Your immune system is better through asanas and pranayama. This adds to your overall health and well-being. With strong immunity, you can resist any infections or diseases. Yoga also has the capability to soothe your central nervous system. This has a positive effect by eliminating stress which automatically reflects on your skin.
Any kind of stress is one of the main reasons for your skin to break out into eruptions, rashes, and acne. When the mind is still and liberated from stress then the body and the mind can be healthy.
Pranayama or breathing techniques like Kapal Bhati, and Anulom Vilom remove any waste substances and accumulated toxins from your system. Kapal Bhati pranayama can also be done as it helps the skin remain free from acne, rashes etc.
Yoga Asanas
Padahasthasana
- Stand with your feet together in Samasthithi
- Exhale and bend forward
- Reach and grand your toes
- Drop your head towards your knees
- Release slowly to come up and relax
Sarvangasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie on your back and gently lift your legs off the floor
- Slowly lift your pelvis and back up from the floor
- Place your palms on your back for support.
- Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.
- Focus your gaze towards your feet.
Halasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie on your back resting your palms beside your body
- To lift your legs up, press your palms into the floor and drop your legs behind your head
- Support the back using your palms
- Hold the asana for a while
Sirshasana (Headstand)
Formation of the posture
- Place your elbows down and interlock your palms
- Form a triangle on the floor with your palms and elbows
- Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms
- Support the back of your head with your palms
- Walk your toes in close to your head until your back starts to straighten
- First lift your one leg up and slowly lift your second leg up
- Hold for as long as you are comfortable.
Pranayama
Kapal Bhati
‘Kapal’ is a skull and ‘bhati’ can be translated as ‘shining/illuminating’. Therefore, Kapalbhati Pranayam is known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique. Inhale normally and exhale with short, rhythmic and forceful breaths.
Anulom Vilom – Alternate Nostril Breathing
Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.
Yoga techniques like asanas and pranayama release stress, anxiety, depression etc. When the body and mind achieve a level of ease, this gets immediately reflected on the outside as radiant, glowing and healthy skin. The most important aspect of yoga is that it has a direct influence on your mental well-being thereby eliminating stress from your life. This way, practising yoga can provide you with skin that glows. Performing yoga brings the benefit of making you look 10 years younger than your actual age.