Your skin is the way in which your inner health is reflected. This is not only the body's health but also your state of mind. Yoga allows for the blood to get flowing; it improves circulation within the body. This is a necessary step to eliminate toxic waste in order to purify the system both from the inside and outside.

Himalayan Siddha, Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre shares his thoughts on yoga for glowing skin.

Benefits of Yoga – How it helps you get glowing skin

Better digestion

Yoga improves your digestion by getting rid of stomach-related issues such as improper bowel movement, and indigestion. Yoga enhances your gut health, builds immunity and keeps illnesses at bay. Also Read - 5 Effective Yoga Asanas For Sensitive People to Calm Their Mind

Builds immunity

Your immune system is better through asanas and pranayama. This adds to your overall health and well-being. With strong immunity, you can resist any infections or diseases. Yoga also has the capability to soothe your central nervous system. This has a positive effect by eliminating stress which automatically reflects on your skin.

Reduces Stress

Any kind of stress is one of the main reasons for your skin to break out into eruptions, rashes, and acne. When the mind is still and liberated from stress then the body and the mind can be healthy.

Cleans out the toxins

Pranayama or breathing techniques like Kapal Bhati, and Anulom Vilom remove any waste substances and accumulated toxins from your system. Kapal Bhati pranayama can also be done as it helps the skin remain free from acne, rashes etc.

Yoga Asanas

Padahasthasana

Stand with your feet together in Samasthithi

Exhale and bend forward

Reach and grand your toes

Drop your head towards your knees

Release slowly to come up and relax

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back and gently lift your legs off the floor

Slowly lift your pelvis and back up from the floor

Place your palms on your back for support.

Try to align your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

Focus your gaze towards your feet.

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back resting your palms beside your body

To lift your legs up, press your palms into the floor and drop your legs behind your head

Support the back using your palms

Hold the asana for a while

Sirshasana (Headstand)

Formation of the posture

Place your elbows down and interlock your palms

Form a triangle on the floor with your palms and elbows

Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms

Support the back of your head with your palms

Walk your toes in close to your head until your back starts to straighten

First lift your one leg up and slowly lift your second leg up

Hold for as long as you are comfortable.

Pranayama

Kapal Bhati

‘Kapal’ is a skull and ‘bhati’ can be translated as ‘shining/illuminating’. Therefore, Kapalbhati Pranayam is known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique. Inhale normally and exhale with short, rhythmic and forceful breaths.

Anulom Vilom – Alternate Nostril Breathing

Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.

Yoga techniques like asanas and pranayama release stress, anxiety, depression etc. When the body and mind achieve a level of ease, this gets immediately reflected on the outside as radiant, glowing and healthy skin. The most important aspect of yoga is that it has a direct influence on your mental well-being thereby eliminating stress from your life. This way, practising yoga can provide you with skin that glows. Performing yoga brings the benefit of making you look 10 years younger than your actual age.