Yoga For Hair Growth: 3 Asanas to Prevent Hair Fall and Promote Hair Growth

Yoga means union, pairs breath with movement. In turn, practising a yoga asana (the Sanskrit word for posture) forces you to be present at the moment. Think of it as a moving meditation.

Yoga can work its magic, spiritually, physically and hair-wise. Physically, yoga postures, or yoga asanas, stimulate healthy blood flow and improve blood circulation. Circulation of blood is the key along with the elimination of toxins that's where the discipline of yoga is helpful.

Hair experts recommend brushing and/or massaging the scalp to bolster a healthy supply of blood flow to the hair follicles to promote hair growth. By massaging the scalp well, either with fingertips or a handheld scalp massager, you can stimulate the blood circulation to the scalp needed to encourage natural hair growth.

Yoga expert Manisha Kohli, founder Aum your way shares asanas that can help with hair growth.

Yoga as a Hair Helper

When using yoga for hair growth, it’s important to practice poses that involve the crown region of the head. Yoga for hair, for example, includes all forward bending poses. These types of yoga asanas enhance blood circulation in the head. The cells then receive more oxygen which is also good for the nervous system.

Yoga asanas can also address other hair problems, including:

Hair loss

Hair fall

Thinning hair

Premature greying

Stagnant hair regrowth

Nutrition – Eat for hair health

There is a direct connection between the health of your stomach and your overall health, including that of your hair. This means that eating a balanced diet that’s rich in nutrients such as protein, vitamins and minerals is as essential for your hair as it is for your health.

Cortisol is referred to as the “stress hormone” and is triggered as a result of the body’s signalling stress. It also assists the body in transforming sugar and fat into energy. Practice the yoga tips below to lower your levels of cortisol as you simultaneously reduce stress. You can also get into meditation & mindfulness to reduce stress.

You can also add a supplement such as vegan GRO Biotin Gummies, which contain essential ingredients such as biotin, folic acid, zinc, vitamins A, B-5, C, E, 6 and 12. Do check with your physician before taking any supplements.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold & Rag Doll variation)/ Pashimotanasna

This asana is a forward fold where there is a tremendous increase in blood circulation to the scalp. It can also be done seated or standing.

Begin standing — or seated — with feet parallel and legs as close together as possible.

Hinging from the hips, fold forward as if you were to touch the forehead to your shins.

Maintain a slight bend in knees if they feel hyperextended; otherwise, press heels down, straightening the legs fully.

Try to touch your forehead to the shins.

In the ragdoll variation while standing, grab opposite elbows with your hands as you hang folded and allow the torso to sway gently from side to side.

Adho mukha savasana or adho mukha svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

This is an inversion asana that is one of the most commonly known yoga postures. Being upside-down stimulates blood and oxygen flow to the scalp. In the Ashtanga system of yoga, you move the crown region of the head down to touch the mat.

Begin in an upside V shape.

Your hands will be directly under each shoulder and the feet aligned with the hips.

Pressing the heels toward the mat, send your pelvis higher.

Allow the head and neck to relax, moving the crown of the head down.

If your head does not reach the mat, slide a block underneath and press the crown into the block.

Maytsyasana (Fish pose)

This asana opens up the abdomen, throat and lungs. As you drop the head back, it allows for increased blood circulation all throughout the head. It can also help relieve constipation and reduce fatigue and anxiety because it stimulates the muscles of the abdomen.

Lie on your back with your legs extended or cross-legged as shown.

Place your palms and forearms next to the sides of the body.

Press down evenly into your palms and the heels of the feet.

Press your forearms and elbows into the mat.

Lift your chest to create an arch in your upper back. Lift your shoulder blades and upper torso off the floor.

Tilt your head back and try to bring the crown of your head to the floor.

Stress Less, Grow More

With the strong connection between cortisol and hair loss, it’s no wonder that stress-reducing activities such as yoga can help you feel and look better. But your hair wellness journey doesn’t have to stop there. Making yoga, forest bathing, spending time in nature and other acts of mindfulness regular habits is a way to cultivate a lifestyle that benefits you and your beautiful hair.