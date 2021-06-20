Yoga For Health: 4 Asanas to Improve Blood Circulation in Your Body

Yoga For Health: Yoga is a great tool for fitness on a regular basis. It is a holistic and scientific treasure trove of knowledge for your overall health. Yoga can be a useful practice to improve your physical health through yoga poses that achieve deeper spinal stretches, improve core strength, open shoulders, and chest, and improve flexibility and balance. Also Read - Morning Yoga Asanas: 5 Easy Poses to Revamp Your Mind And Body

By making Yoga an integral part of your lifestyle, you can see your practice evolving. This also allows you to bring a greater awareness and appreciation towards your body. Every day you may discover or rediscover new ways to move, new techniques for movement etc. Yoga stretches help to correct the posture after spending many hours slouched over a computer.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares yoga asanas that can improve your overall health:

Savithri asana

Formation of the posture

Kneel down and stretch your arms up

Face forward

Your arms, spine, hips and thighs should be in one straight line

Hold and breathe normally

Padangushtasana

Formation of the posture

From a seated position, lift up both legs

Hold your big toes, inhale and look up as you straighten your arms

Exhale and fold forward

Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees

Vasishtasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank)

With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor

Turn to the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg

Raise your right arm up

Keep both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other

Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line

Turn your head and look up at your right hand

Hold the asana for a while

Repeat the same on the left side

Parsva Konasana – Side Angle Pose

Formation of the Posture

Spread your legs and turn your right foot out to the right side

Bend your right knee, keep the left leg straight

Lift your arms stretching them sideways

Bring your right palm and place it in front of your right foot

Extend left hand up to the sky

Look up at the left palm

Repeat on the other side

One of the most important benefits of yoga asanas is the correction of poor posture through scientific realignment of the body for overall health. Poor posture contributes to a host of physical problems. From mild discomfort to chronic pain, it puts a ton of stress on your spine leading to headaches and difficulty in breathing. Yoga asanas stretch out the entire body relieving the spine of any stress, improving blood circulation and the brain’s communication with the rest of your body.

