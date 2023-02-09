Home

Yoga For Heart And Soul: 5 Easy Yoga Asanas That Heal Your Overall Mind And Body

Yoga For Heart And Soul: Expert suggests 5 easy yoga asanas that you can do at home. These yoga postures will affect your overall mind and soul and you will see the changes yourself.

Yoga For Heart And Soul: Incorporate some grounding asanas into your yoga routine, such as forward bends, which can help the body and mind unwind, standing poses, which can help you feel balanced. Practice twists which can help the body release toxins, and follow that up with pranayama and meditation, which can also help the body and mind feel balanced and calm.

The wind and air are associated with Vata, as is his preference for things that are chilly, dry, abrasive, brittle, and hard—features we naturally associate with the spring and summer seasons. Vata also affects our nervous system, as well as how our bones, hearing, skin, joints, and thoughts move within. Here’s a list of a few yoga asanas that will impact your overall body and provide you with a sense of calm like never before.

Adho Mukha Svanasana – Downward Facing Dog:

Enter a forward fold while bending from the hips. Resuming a plank stance, set the hands down on the floor. The hips are raised, and the chest is sent back to the thighs, tilting the sitting bones upward. Before dropping the heels to the ground, lengthen the spine. To establish a stable and secure posture, re-plug the arms into the shoulder joints. Feel how firmly the ground is under your hands and feet. Virabhadrasana II – Warrior II Pose:

Open to Warrior II with the left foot angled at a 90-degree angle and turn the torso to the left. Extend the left arm behind you and the right arm in front of you while looking at the right hand. Draw the outside of the right hip towards the back of the mat while pressing the outside of the left foot into the ground. To engage the leg muscles, slightly closer the feet together. Feel the strength of the legs and the firm, secure foundation of the stance, and look at the palms of the hands pointing down toward the floor. Pay attention to a downward energy flow. Utkata Konasana – Goddess Pose:

As you turn to face the left side of your mat, slightly indent the toes and bring the feet closer together. Squat down and align your knees with your feet so that they point in the same general direction. Set up your arms in the cactus position with your elbows perpendicular to your shoulders. By moving your hips a little, you can possibly get a little closer to the ground. Sit up straight to feel the stability and power of the stance. Before moving to Warrior I, turn to face the back of your mat and execute Warrior II on the left side. Vriksasana – Tree Pose:

Step the right foot to meet the left after taking a few deep breaths and standing tall in Tadasana while feeling the earth beneath all four feet. Move your weight slowly to your right foot and see that foot sinking deep roots into the ground. As you fully shift your weight to the right leg, the sole of the left foot should touch the inside of the right ankle, calf, or thigh. Instead, spread your arms and let your branches flourish. Put your hands at your heart, palms facing in. Repetition on the left.

There’s something about the spring that makes you feel revitalised and restored as if it were the ideal time to completely recreate yourself and adopt healthier routines. The beginning of spring is often used as a time to concentrate, organise, and work more diligently in preparation for the summer season.

— Inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder: Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation

