Home

Lifestyle

Yoga For High Cholesterol: 3 Powerful Asanas to Keep Cholesterol Levels in Check

Yoga For High Cholesterol: 3 Powerful Asanas to Keep Cholesterol Levels in Check

Frequent yoga practice and a healthy diet help to lower bad cholesterol and boost good cholesterol. Here are 3 effective yoga asanas that you should try to reduce high cholesterol levels.

Yoga For High Cholesterol: 3 Powerful Asanas to Keep Cholesterol Levels in Check (Source: Freepik)

High Cholesterol is also called a ‘silent killer’ as if not timely diagnosed and managed early, it can cause serious health problems. High or bad cholesterol won’t present itself in early signs which can lead to detecting the condition only after it has deteriorated your health. When you have too much cholesterol in your blood, it starts building in your arteries which can lead to certain body signs that you should not ignore. High cholesterol can be hereditary, but oftentimes it is because of an unhealthy lifestyle, making it treatable. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can easily reduce high cholesterol. Yoga can be a big change that can aid the process. Frequent yoga practice and a healthy diet help to lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and boost HDL (good cholesterol). Here are 3 powerful yoga asanas that you should try to control high cholesterol levels.

3 Effective Yoga Asanas to Keep Cholesterol Levels in Check:

1. Sarvangasana: Sarvangasana is one of the best yoga asanas for lowering high cholesterol. This asana can help lower the body’s harmful cholesterol levels.

You may like to read

How to do: Raise your legs to your back, then balance yourself by placing your weight evenly on your head, shoulders, and elbows.

Raise your legs to your back, then balance yourself by placing your weight evenly on your head, shoulders, and elbows. Pull your legs straight up as high as you can until you are perfectly stable.

Anyone suffering from thyroid, heart, or hernia disorder should avoid this pose.

2. Kapalbhati Pranayama: This yoga asana has the potential to be a very successful method for lowering cholesterol. It also controls obesity.

How to do: Sit up straight, take a deep breath in, inhale your stomach in, and exhale.

Sit up straight, take a deep breath in, inhale your stomach in, and exhale. Continuously performing it also prevents laziness in the body

Kapalbhati Pranayama should be avoided during migraine attacks, pregnancy, and menstruation.

3. Paschimottanasana: This pose can also be highly effective at lowering blood cholesterol levels.

How to do: Sit with your feet straight to accomplish this.

Sit with your feet straight to accomplish this. Exhaling, slowly lean forward until your nose is touching your knees without lifting your legs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.