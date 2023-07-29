Home

Yoga For Liver Health: 5 Easy-to-Do Asanas to Detoxify Liver Naturally

A regular practise of yoga helps to increase body flexibility and relives stress both mentally and physically. It is also one of the anicent practices to promote liver detoxification.

Liver is one of the hihgly complex yet vital organ in the body. It helps to flush out various toxins from bloodstream ande regu;ates hormones too. Liver is always at work and many of use often times take it for granted and do not pay al lot of heed to this pivotal organ. Liver is one of the complex organs in the body which is responsible for digestion, immunity and metabolism as well. Not many people are well aware of the disorders associated with liver unlike other bodily systems. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), In India, liver ailments amount to the 10th most common reason for death. In a recent study presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in Chicago, the study highlighted the exponential rise of NAFLD. It is mostly attributed to sedentary lifestyle choices.

Changes in lifestyle, dietary practises is one way to lower the risk of fatty liver. But, yoga is one of the most ancient practices for body wellness. A daily dose of yoga can help us be more flexible, calm, and agile in both body and mind.

5 YOGA ASANAS TO DETOXIFY LIVER

Ardha Matsyendrasana

This is the twisted yoga pose that stimulates the liver and helps to release toxins from the body. In this asana one needs to start by sitting straight with backs stretched. Put your legs straight. Slight bend your knee and bring your right foot over the left leg. Stretch your right hand backward and place your palm flat on the floor behind your back. Raise your left arm over your head. Stretch it around your right knee and grasp your right ankle.

Bhujangasan

Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides.

Child pose or Balasana:

It may look like you’re resting, but Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day. Start on all fours with your arms stretched out straight in front of you, then sit back so your glutes (butt muscles) come to rest just above — but not touching — your heels.

Triangle Pose

It helps to alleviate back pain, neck and relax spine and hips. Holding the position for few seconds and practising it daily can help to strengthen legs, shoulders and also helps to manage stress.

Dhanurasana or Bow Pose:

Bow pose helps to relieve pain from menstrual cramps, regulate menstrual flow etc. This aids in the digestive process, constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back. One needs to lie down on their stomach with legs straight and stretched out. Keep hands to the side. Now slowly bend your knees, and pull them towards your head by holding the ankles with your hands. However, do not stretch your legs apart more than hips. Now slowly try to lift your thighs while pulling legs towards your body. Simultaneously lift your face and chest and hold the pose for few seconds.

