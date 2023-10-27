Home

Yoga For Lungs: 6 Powerful Asanas to Increase Breathing Capacity Amid Rising Air Pollution

Rising air pollution has increased the breathing issues in people. Yoga is one of the best practises to increase the lung capacity and lower the risk of the developing respiratory problems.

Yoga For Lungs: Yoga is one of the most ancient practices that helps in the healing process of the body. It is a much-needed process to deal with the daily hustle culture of life and bring that peace and calm at the end of the day. Air pollution is becoming a rising concern as more and more people are complaining of experiencing breathing issues, and respiratory problems. Every minute breathing the toxic air

YOGA ASANAS TO BOOST LUNG HEALTH

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose): This pose helps to expand the chest and improve lung capacity. To do this pose, lie on your stomach with your legs extended and your toes pointed. Place your hands under your shoulders with your fingertips facing forward. Press into your hands and lift your upper body off the ground, keeping your neck long. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths. Dhanurasana (Bow pose): This pose helps to stretch the chest and diaphragm, which can improve lung capacity. To do this pose, lie on your stomach with your legs bent and your feet flat on the ground. Reach back with your hands and grab your ankles. Lift your upper body and thighs off the ground, forming a bow shape. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths. Matsyasana (Fish pose): This pose helps to open up the chest and throat, which can improve lung capacity and breathing. To do this pose, lie on your back with your arms at your sides. Gently arch your back and lift your chest off the ground. Place your hands under your lower back for support. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths. Kapalbhati Pranayama (Skull shining breathing technique): This pranayama technique helps to cleanse the lungs and improve lung capacity. To do this technique, sit in a comfortable position with your spine straight. Place your hands on your knees and exhale forcefully through your nose, contracting your abdominal muscles. Then, inhale passively. Repeat this cycle for 10-20 breaths.

It is important to note that these are just a few examples of yoga asanas and pranayama techniques that can help to improve lung capacity. There are many other poses and techniques that can be beneficial.

