Yoga For Mental Health: 7 Powerful Asanas to Improve Overall Mental Well-Being

Yoga is one of the best ways to strengthen your immunity, stretch your body and relax. Some of these yoga asanas also improve the heart overall mental well-being.

Sitting for long hours in front of the screen, navigating life through the hustle culture is pretty stress-inducing. In the contemporary era, mental well-being is being given the much-needed attention it has missed till now. There are several triggers and stressors in life that can induce anxiety, stress, depression and other mental health problems. Yoga is one of the most ancient practises.

Not just pain, but yoga helps with mental health too. It is a universal fact that yoga is one of the most effective ways to calm body and mind.

5 Powerful Asanas to Improve Overall Mental Well-Being

Bridge Pose This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.

Sukhasana: As the name goes, it is the happy pose. It aims to create that ideal ambience to relax the mind and de-stress the body overall.

Paschimottasana: Similar to the Standing Forward Bend, the is also a relaxing yoga pose for improving heart health. Although it requires some level of flexibility, it is also one of the best to boost immunity. Sit down with your legs joined together and put your arms by the hips and move forward from your waist. Engage your lower abdominals and try to touch your stomach to the top of your thighs.

A daily dose of a good yoga routine might aid in better maintenance of your body.

Adho Mukha Asana or Downward facing Dog: This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating. Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength.

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose: This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

Dhanurasana or Bow Pose: Bow pose helps to relieve pain from menstrual cramps, regulate menstrual flow etc. This aids in the digestive process, constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back. One needs to lie down on their stomach with legs straight and stretched out. Keep hands to the side. Now slowly bend your knees, and pull them towards your head by holding the ankles with your hands. However, do not stretch your legs apart more than hips. Now slowly try to lift your thighs while pulling legs towards your body. Simultaneously lift your face and chest and hold the pose for few seconds.

