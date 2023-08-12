Home

Lifestyle

Yoga For Migraine: 6 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Practise Everyday and Manage Severe Headache

Yoga For Migraine: 6 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Practise Everyday and Manage Severe Headache

Migraine headaches can really disrupt everyday functioning. But, practising a daily dose of yoga asanas for few minutes can hel manage those episodes of sever headache.

Episodes of intense and long-lasting headaches can be really troublesome. This is called a migraine. It is a common health problem that also sometimes induces nausea in people living with it. While medication and lifestyle changes may help to manage it, yoga is one of the best ways to deal with severe headaches.

Trending Now

5 YOGA ASANAS FOR MIGRAINE RELIEF

1.Paschimottasana or Forward-Seated Bend

This is one of the easiest and most effective yoga asanas to practise. It helps to stretch out the spine and release stiffness from the back. It also improves flexibility.

How to do it:

Sit straight with your legs stretched out.

Raise both of your arms take a breathe in.

Next, exhale and try to take your fingers and hold on to the toes.

Hold the positions for a few minutes.

2. Setu Bandhan or Bridge Pose

This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downward on the floor.

How to do it:

Lie down with your knees bent and raise your hips in the air.

Keep the legs a little bit wide apart.

Take your arms and touch the back of your feet.

Lift your body in the air

3. Hastapadasana or Standing forward bend:

These asanas help to stretch put the full body. It helps to increase blood flow, relives of physical stiffness and helsp to compose the mind too.

How to do it:

Stand upright.

Raise your arms and slowly bend down to touch the floor.

Try to take your palms under your feet.

Try to hold the pose for a few seconds.

4. Janu Sirsasansa or Head to Knee Pose

How to do it:

Straighten out your legs in front

Next, bend the left knee and place it inside of the right leg, on the thigh.

Slowly, inhale and bend your head toward the toes.

With both your hand try to hold onto your toes

Also, try to touch your nose with your knees, only if your body allows it.

5.Padmasana or Lotus Pose

This is the easiest yoga pose which is powerful and effective too. This asana brings the heart of yoga and has several benefits. Majorly it helps to calm the body and mind.

6.Cat cow pose

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES