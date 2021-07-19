Yoga For Navel Displacement: Easy Asanas to Fix Navel

The navel is considered as the center of the body as per Yoga and Ayurveda. Prana mudra enhances, regulates, and activates the life force within us. Pranama mudra can therefore be useful to heal issues like navel displacement and any other problems related to the stomach. If you have digestion problems and need to improve your gut health, you can perform this mudra. Prana mudra when done in a balanced manner regulates your pulse and centers it.Also Read - Coronavirus India Delta Variant And Diabetes: What should a diabetic keep in mind? Dr. Amitabh Sur Answers

Prana Mudra means "the energy" or "spirit of life" in its own self. There is no exact time for performing this Asana/Mudra. However, it is eternally optional to perform this Mudra in privacy. Performing this Mudra in a quiet room awaken the senses. Like this simple plus available technique when you need a bit further balance plus easiness. The secret for this is Pran mudra.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares how Pran Mudra is the best cure for navel displacement.

Formation

Sit in a comfortable meditative posture, i.e. Padmasana, Siddhasana, Vajrasana or Sukhasana. If one is not able to sit in any of the above Yogasana, then it can be practiced seated over a chair too. Gently close the eyes and the whole body should be properly relaxed. You can also lie down on your back and perform this mudra.

Steps

It is done with the help of both hands.

Tips of the ring plus little finger have to be joined by the tip of the thumb.

All other fingers must be extended straight.

Breathe in and exhale for the same duration.

Perform the inhale and breathe out (by sound chanting)

If the condition is chronic, hold this mudra once in the morning and once in the evening for 15 minutes

Pran mudra defines our capacity and at the same time, it builds your capacity as per your practice. If you practice pran mudra for a longer duration of time, you will enhance the power of life within you. To add energies and value to our lives, pran mudra is a very essential and special process. Pran Mudra can bring many secret powers towards you on the basis of your capacity and clarity; you may use these powers for self-development. Pran mudra, activates purifies, and channelizes pran vayu in our body. There are thousands of kinds of air within our body and in that, pran vayu is a prominent force. Life is because of pran vayu, this mudra can transform your life.

There are no restrictions on the practice of Prana mudra and everyone can practice it regardless of age. It is safe to practice this mudra even during pregnancy.