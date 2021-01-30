Yoga for PCOD: 4 Yoga Asanas That Can Cure PCOD

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is one of the most common hormonal endocrine disorders in women. According to World Health Organization (WHO), PCOS has affected 116 million women (3.4%) worldwide in 2012. Those who suffer from the polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) have multiple small cysts in their ovaries. When the regular menstrual cycle gets disrupted, these cysts occur. The ovary becomes enlarged producing excessive amounts of androgen and estrogenic hormones. Also Read - Yoga Poses For Pregnant Women in Last Trimester, Factors One Should Keep in Mind

The most common characteristic of PCOS/PCOD is irregular menstrual periods. Symptoms of PCOS may include acne, weight gain, pelvic pain, anxiety or depression and infertility. Also Read - Yoga During Pregnancy? Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Some Tips For You

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on how yoga helps cure PCOD and he suggests poses. Also Read - 10 Useful Naturopathy And Yoga Tips For Diabetics in Winters

YOGA THERAPY

Titliasana

Formation of the posture

• Start in Dandasana, stretch your legs out.

• Bring the soles of your feet together by folding the legs

• Pull your heels as close to your pelvis as you can

• Start gently flapping your knees up and down

Breathing Methodology

Exhale as you push your knees down. Inhale as you release from the posture

Baddha Konasana

Formation of the posture

• Start in Dandasana, stretch your legs out.

• Bring the soles of your feet together by folding the legs

• Pull your heels as close to your pelvis as you can

• Gently push your knees down

• Exhale and lean your upper body forward

• Place your forehead on the floor

Breathing Methodology

Exhale as you push your knees down. Inhale as you release from the posture

Naukasana – Boat Pose

Formation of the Posture:

• Lie down on your back.

• Bring your upper body about 45° off the floor.

• Pivot your body weight on your hips and lift your legs 45° off the floor.

• Align your toes with your eyes

• Stretch your arms out by the sides

• Engage your abdominal muscles.

• Keep your back straight

Breathing Methodology

• Inhale before raising the upper body and legs.

• Hold the breath while holding the asana.

• Exhale as you lie down

Prasarita Padottanasana

Formation of the posture

• Spread your feet wide and toes pointing inward

• Keep your knees straight

• Stretch your arms and hold your toes with your fingers

• Back should be kept straight as possible

• Repeat for up to 3 sets holding for 30 seconds each

Breathing Methodology

Exhale as you squat down and inhale as you open your palms to the sky

Yoga is soothing and calming for the body and it also helps to alleviate stress. Yoga keeps stress away by reducing the level of stress hormones in the body. Yoga promotes calorie burn in the body by pumping up the metabolism and managing your weight. One of the major effects of PCOS is weight gain. Yoga improves your fertility and enhances blood supply to the brain aiding hormonal balance.