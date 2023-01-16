Home

Yoga For PCOD: 5 100% Effective Yoga Poses For Women Stuggling With Hormonal Issues

Yoga For PCOD: Every second woman is struggling to balance hormones in her body. PCOD or PCOS has emerged as one of the biggest lifestyle issues in a woman's reproductive health. Here are 5 super effective yoga poses to help women with hormonal imbalance.

Yoga and PCOD: Today, PCOS is affecting an increasing percentage of women. Diabetes and high blood pressure are two additional health issues that PCOS (or PCOD)-afflicted women are more likely to experience. But don’t worry, maintaining a healthy weight is the key. Yoga for PCOS is widely recognised as a natural and healthier technique to lose that extra weight.

So, can yoga treat PCOD? To ensure that yoga is effective, you must get familiar with its principles. Here are five yoga techniques you can do to decrease weight while treating PCOS-related issues.

YOGA POSES TO BALANCE HORMONES

1. Bridge Pose

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your legs and hips straight. Place palms down beside the body. Lift the bottom, middle and upper back from the floor in sequence. Draw your chest toward your chin and roll your shoulders back. Breathe normally and hold the position for a few seconds.

2. Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar: The Surya Namaskar is one of the recommended yoga poses for PCOS. Sun salutation yoga poses help you lose weight, eliminate waist and hip fat, and control your menstrual cycle.

Standing upright, with your feet together and equally spreading your weight on both, is the first step. The second is to relax your shoulders and open up your chest. As you breathe in, raise both arms out to the sides. Then, as you exhale, bring your hands together in front of your chest to form a prayer. Take a deep breath in and extend your entire body, from your toes to your heels. Keeping your spine straight, exhale and lean forward and touch your toes. Extend your right leg while pushing it back. Look straight. Do a push-up and hold it for a couple of seconds. Get into the cobra pose (bhujangasana). Keep breathing in and out while doing this yoga stance. Stand up straight and touch your feet.

3. Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana: Cobra stance, also known as bhujangasan, helps to relax the body and reduces stress. This pose is frequently mentioned in yoga lists for PCOD issues. This position is known to calm the stomach and promote healthy ovaries by allowing them to operate normally.

Lie flat on the ground. With your palms down, keep your elbows tight to your body. As you breathe in, begin straightening your arms to raise your chest off the ground and lean back as far as you can. The ground should be under your navel. Remain in this position for 15 to 30 seconds before taking a slow, downward breath.

4. Boat Pose or Naukasana: A yoga pose known as Nukasana focuses on the abdominal organs and muscles. In addition, it is known to regulate thyroid function. It is known to strengthen the organs and muscles of the abdomen. Additionally, it lowers stress levels and enhances ovulatory performance.

Lie flat on the ground. Keep your arms parallel to the ground and palms down. Begin raising your arms and legs as you inhale to resemble a boat. Hold this position for 15-30 seconds before breathing slowly downward.

5. Breathing Exercise or Kapal Bharti Pranayam: This method mainly involves respiration and aims to balance gland production, reduce oxidative stress and improve blood circulation in the body. It has a positive effect on the pancreas and helps to lose weight. increase. It is one of the best PCOD exercises because of this.

Sit in Padmasana with your hands on your knees and your eyes closed. Close your right nostril with your right thumb, then inhale slowly and deeply through your left nostril. Slowly release your thumb from your right nostril, then exhale. Exhale through your right nostril and close your left nostril with your middle finger. Repeat this exercise for 15 minutes. Concentrate on your breathing.

— Inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation