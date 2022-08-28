Yoga is well suited for women. It helps in toning the body but prevents bulking up. Periods are a time of heightened sensitivity and awareness. It is a great time to look within and nurture the body and mind. Yoga helps in remaining balanced and therefore cultivates inner strength.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Heals Her Fractured Leg by Doing Yoga, 3 Asanas That Helped Her - Watch Video

Menstrual cramps or period pain affects nearly all women at some point in their lives. The cramps in the abdomen every month announces your period. The practice of yoga is effective at relieving menstrual pain. It can help in promoting reproductive wellness in women and maintain optimal health during their periods. Routine practice helps in alleviating the symptoms of period pain. Ira Trivedi, yoga expert and founder of Yoga Love suggested five effective yoga asanas for women to ease period pain.

5 Effective Yoga Asanas For Women To Relieve Menstrual Cramps

1. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): This asana stimulates reproductive organs, relieves menstrual cramps, aids digestion, relieves gas and constipation. If there is only one asana every woman should do; it is this one. Also Read - Yoga For Glowing Skin: These 6 Asanas Can Give You Bright And Radiant Skin

Lie flat on the stomach.

Raise the legs and grab the ankles with the palms so the body is in the shape of a bow. This is Saral Dhanurasana.

Lift the thighs off the ground. This is Dhanurasana. Stay there and breathe

2. Matsyasana (Fish Pose): It regulates functioning of the thyroid and parathyroid glands, opens the chest, allows for deep breathing, and strengthens the spine. Also effective in easing period cramps.

Lye on the back, bring the arms underneath the body.

Inhale, raise the chest up and place the crown of the head on the ground.

Balance yourself with the help of arms and elbows

stay calm and breathe

3. Upavistha Konasana: This asana helps in total relaxation as it stimulates the abdominal organs, and improves general circulation. It also stretches the hamstrings, relaxes the hips and pelvis and strengthens the spine.

Sit tall and spread the legs out to the side. Feel relax

Spread the hands outwards and keep the back straight

Place the elbows flat on the ground.

Stay there and be calm

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): This asana helps in strengthening the back muscles, core, and glute. It prevents back pain. Moreover, it energizes the kidneys, eases menstrual cramps, calms the nervous system, and maintains the blood pressure in the body.

Lay back, bend both knees and place the feet flat on the floor, hip width apart.

Bring the arms alongside the body with the palms facing downwards.

Inhale, press the feet into the floor and lift the hips up.

Bring the hands onto the lower back for the support

Stay here for 10 seconds and continue to breathe

Exhale and come down.

Start by holding this asana for 10 seconds. Come down, rest for a few breaths and then

come back again

5. Janu Sirsasana (Head To Knee Pose): This asana tones abdominal muscle, massages internal organs, relaxes the spine, shoulders and hamstrings, eases period pain and increases flexibility in the hip joints.