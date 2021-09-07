Yoga For Radiant Skin: Yoga asanas and pranayama is done on a regular basis to regulate energy flow to the 72,000 nadis in your body. This helps you to improve your overall well-being. Through regulations of breathing performed through asanas and pranayama, you can gain the benefit of radiant skin.Also Read - Yoga For Strong Nails: 5 Asanas to Grow Your Nails Faster And Stronger

Yoga Builds immunity

Outer beauty is a reflection of your inner health. Yoga can build your immune system and with strong immunity, not only can you resist infections or diseases but also purify your system and balance your hormones which have a positive effect on your skin health. Yoga asanas and pranayama also pacify your central nervous system which balances and reduces stress hormones in your body. When you are free from stress, this automatically gets reflected on your skin. Also Read - Yoga to Boost Fertility: Here's How Yoga Can Help With Fertility Issues

Clean out the toxins

Through yoga asanas and pranayama, you can maintain your body in its optimal health by the effective elimination of toxins. Toxins that are not eliminated from the body accumulate in your system harming your internal organs. Techniques like Kapal Bhati, Anulom Vilom remove harmful toxins from your system. Kapal Bhati pranayama which focuses on exhalation helps to clean the lungs and allows the skin to remain free from acne, rashes etc. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra On Yoga : Whether It's A Low Or a High Point, Only Turn To Yoga | Watch Video !

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar share the yoga asanas for glowing skin.

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Place your palms on the floor beside your body

Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees

Press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head

Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind

Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

The palms can support the back to help you stay in the asana

Hold the asana for a while

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by lying down on your back.

Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

Bring your forearms off the floor and place your palms on your back for support.

Try to achieve a straight line between your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

Try to touch your chin with your chest and focus your gaze towards your feet.

Sirshasana (Headstand)

Formation of the posture

Begin by assuming Vajrasana

Place your elbows on the ground

Your interlocked palms and elbows must form an imaginary equilateral triangle

Place the crown of your head on the floor in front of your palms

Your palms should act as a support to the back of your head

Walk with your toes towards your head until your back straightens

First, lift your right leg up and align it with your upper body

Use your core strength, balance and lift your left leg up

Join your legs and point your toes down

Remain in this position for as long as you are comfortable.

Yoga practices such as these dynamically revitalize your health, and bring a natural glow to your skin. Along with regular yoga exercises, you should make sure to add fresh fruits, and vegetables to your diet. Drink plenty of water and keep your skin hydrated for that healthy, flawless-looking skin.

Disclaimer: Practise these yoga asanas with the help of a wall or under the guided instructions of a yoga trainer.