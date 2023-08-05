Home

Yoga For Strength: 6 Powerful Asanas to Build Strong Muscles

A daily dose of 15-20 minutes of yoga everyday can help reduce stress levels, improve mental well-being and physical health too.

Yoga For Strength: 6 Powerful Asanas to Build Strong Muscles (Freepik)

Ever since the ages, yoga has been one of the many ancient practices that have served medical benefits. Yoga asanas are there for different body parts, for building strength, flexibility and most importantly to improve calm and composure. Yoga is beneficial for both physical and mental health. A daily dose of 15-20 minutes of yoga every day can help reduce stress levels, and improve mental well-being and physical health too.

Muscles help us to do what we do every day. help you move, lift things, pump blood through your body, and even help you breathe. Muscles provide the tug on the bones needed to bend, straighten, and support joints. Muscles can pull on bones, but they can’t push them back to their original position, so the muscles work in pairs of flexors and extensors.

Here are few yoga asanas to build up and strengthen those muscles

YOGA ASANAS FOR BUILDING MUSCLE STRENGTH

Chair Pose: This pose helps to contract pelvic floor muscles. For this, stand upright first and straighten your arms and legs. Next, bend your knees parallel to the ground to your thighs. Just like sitting on a chair, keep your back straight and push your tailbone a little lower. Take a deep breath and try to hold the pose for a few seconds. Warrior Pose II: This pose helps to strengthen the legs and abdominal muscles. It also improves cognitive functions. Tadasana or Mountain Pose: This helps with the heart as well as aids in strengthening the lower back. One needs to stand upright with feet together and hands clasped and stretched up. Then slowly stretch yourself upwards. Malasana: Garland pose requires stability and a sense of calmness. With thigs in wide position, one requires to be in a squat like position with feet flat on the floor. Next, press your elbows against the knees and join your palms. This helps in weight reduction and pumping blood in the body. Paschimottasana: Similar to the Standing Forward Bend, the is also a relaxing yoga pose for improving heart health. Although it requires some level of flexibility, it is also one of the best to boost immunity. Sit down with your legs joined together and put your arms by the hips and move forward from your waist. Engage your lower abdominals and try to touch your stomach to the top of your thighs. Bhujangasan: Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides.

