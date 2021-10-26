Yoga For Strong Bones: Bones are the very foundation of the body’s framework making it integral to our well-being. Through a proper diet, nutritious diet, adequate sleep and yoga you can build strong and healthy bones. While it is ideal to pay attention to your bone health from early childhood and adolescence, it is never too late to improve your health and wellness.Also Read - Dangers of Ignoring Your Back Pain And Spine Problems

Bones play a vital role as they protect important organs such as the lungs, and heart. Bones are the powerful storehouse of calcium and other essential minerals. Start taking preventative steps during adulthood to prevent loss in bone density through the practice of the following yoga poses. Also Read - What is the Bone Density Test And When Should One do it?

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 7 yoga poses for strong bones. Also Read - Yoga For Eyes: Can These 5 Powerful Yoga Asanas Improve Your Eyesight Naturally? Find Out

Vajrasana

Formation

Drop down on your knees

Place your pelvis on your heels with your toes out

Place your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Dandasana

Formation of the posture

Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

Join your legs bringing your heels together

Keep your back straight

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

Look ahead

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine

Relax your shoulders

Hold this asana for 30 seconds

Malasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels

Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor

You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer

Spine remains erect

Padahasthasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees

Place palms on either side of feet

As a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly resting your stomach on your thighs and place your fingertips or palms down.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs

Parvathasana – Mountain Pose

Formation of the posture

Start on all fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips

Pushing off from your palms and toes lift up your pelvis

Straighten the knees and elbows forming an inverted ‘V’ shape with your body

Palms should be placed shoulder-width apart

Bring your feet closer and lift up your heels

Your bodyweight should be distributed between your toes and palms

Keep your focus on your big toes

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Formation of the posture

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders

Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground

Inhale and lift up your head, and shoulders but keep the navel down

Hold the posture for 10 seconds

Slowly bring your torso down and then exhale breath

Samasthithi/Tadasana

Stand tall with big toes touching and heels together.

Draw in your abdominals and relax your shoulders down and back.

Take 5-8 breaths while actively engaging your leg muscles.

It’s a great pose to keep your posture tall and strong.

Keeps the feet healthy.

Yoga supports bone health and improves bone density through postures that compel you to use your body weight. Make these seven asanas part of your regular fitness regime, holding each asana for up to 30 seconds, repeat up to 3 times. Follow a committed practice for 4-6 months to experience its benefits.