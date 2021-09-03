Yoga Asanas For Strong Nails: Your skin, hair, and nails are a reflection of your overall wellbeing. With erratic lifestyles, lack of proper nutrition, and irregular sleep, etc. your hair and nails may actually not get the nutrients they require. Due to this lack of nutrients and oxidization in the blood, there is a lack of production of essential proteins for our nails to grow and become strong.Also Read - Patna Artist Paints Her Nails, Writes 'Get Vaccinated' on Her Thumb to Raise Covid-19 Awareness
The body needs good blood circulation and blood flow especially towards the hands, feet, palms for nails to grow. What better way to activate blood flow to your body than Yoga? Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 dynamic yoga asanas that, if followed religiously, will help you with strong hair and nails:
Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose)
Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana
- Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips
- Inhale, curve your spine to lookup
Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana
- Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down
- Focus your gaze towards your chest
Padahasthasana (Hand to Foot Pose)
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi
- Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees
- Place palms on either side of feet
- As a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly resting your stomach on your thighs and place your fingertips or palms down.
- With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Formation of the posture
- Lie down flat on your stomach with your palms placed under your shoulders.
- Join your feet together, keeping your toes on the ground.
- Take a deep breath in as you inhale completely, hold your breath as you then lift your head, shoulders and torso up.
- Lift up at a 30 degree angle but ensure that you are keeping your navel on the floor.
- Broaden out your shoulders with your head slightly raised upwards.
- To release, gently and slowly lower your torso and then exhale breath.
Balasana (Child’s Pose)
Formation of the posture
- Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels
- Inhale and raise arms above head
- Exhale and bend your upper body forward
- Place your forehead on the floor
- Pelvis should rest on the heels
- Ensure that your back is not hunched
Chaturanga Dandasana
Formation of posture:
- Begin with plank posture
- As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor
- Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows
- Your shoulders must be drawn in
- Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body
- Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds
While there are many expensive treatments to solve this problem, it’s important to first stimulate blood circulation within your body. This can be done through a combination of a healthy diet and exercise. A healthy diet is one that has Vitamin A, Vitamin B2, Vitamin D, Calcium, Iron, and Iodine. A combination of these nutrients and vitamins in the system will guarantee proper absorption of nutrients and the creation of collagen and keratin resulting in a healthy composition of nails.