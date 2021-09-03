Yoga Asanas For Strong Nails: Your skin, hair, and nails are a reflection of your overall wellbeing. With erratic lifestyles, lack of proper nutrition, and irregular sleep, etc. your hair and nails may actually not get the nutrients they require. Due to this lack of nutrients and oxidization in the blood, there is a lack of production of essential proteins for our nails to grow and become strong.Also Read - Patna Artist Paints Her Nails, Writes 'Get Vaccinated' on Her Thumb to Raise Covid-19 Awareness

The body needs good blood circulation and blood flow especially towards the hands, feet, palms for nails to grow. What better way to activate blood flow to your body than Yoga? Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 dynamic yoga asanas that, if followed religiously, will help you with strong hair and nails:

Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to lookup

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Padahasthasana (Hand to Foot Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees

Place palms on either side of feet

As a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly resting your stomach on your thighs and place your fingertips or palms down.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Formation of the posture

Lie down flat on your stomach with your palms placed under your shoulders.

Join your feet together, keeping your toes on the ground.

Take a deep breath in as you inhale completely, hold your breath as you then lift your head, shoulders and torso up.

Lift up at a 30 degree angle but ensure that you are keeping your navel on the floor.

Broaden out your shoulders with your head slightly raised upwards.

To release, gently and slowly lower your torso and then exhale breath.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Formation of the posture

Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels

Inhale and raise arms above head

Exhale and bend your upper body forward

Place your forehead on the floor

Pelvis should rest on the heels

Ensure that your back is not hunched

Chaturanga Dandasana

Formation of posture:

Begin with plank posture

As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor

Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows

Your shoulders must be drawn in

Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body

Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds

While there are many expensive treatments to solve this problem, it’s important to first stimulate blood circulation within your body. This can be done through a combination of a healthy diet and exercise. A healthy diet is one that has Vitamin A, Vitamin B2, Vitamin D, Calcium, Iron, and Iodine. A combination of these nutrients and vitamins in the system will guarantee proper absorption of nutrients and the creation of collagen and keratin resulting in a healthy composition of nails.