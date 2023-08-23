Home

Yoga For Vertigo: 5 Effective Asanas to Relieve Dizziness and Calm Uneasy Mind

People suffering from vertigo experience dizziness, loss of hearing, nausea, brain fog etc. You can cure this condition through medications but if you want to follow a natural route then yoga can be your saviour.

Do you feel dizzy when you try to get up after sitting for a long time, get blurred vision or feel uneasiness? then you might be suffering from Vertigo. For unversed, it is a disorder associated with a disturbance in the sense of balance and equilibrium. It is a symptom of an underlying disease characterised by a sensation of spinning, blurry vision, nausea, ringing in the ear and sweating. It occurs due to problems in the inner ear and may cause viral infections like cold, flu or may even damage the skull. Vertigo can be temporary or long-term and may indicate issues with mental health.

However, practising yoga can give you a certain relief and help in reducing the symptoms of vertigo. Yoga can help in strengthening the nervous system, increase blood circulation and supply oxygen to the brain and body. Following are the 5 most beneficial yoga asanas to treat vertigo.

5 Powerful Asanas to Treat Vertigo:

Balasana (Baby Pose)

Get down on your knees, keeping the spine straight.

Slowly bend forwards such that both thighs touch the chest.

Keep bending forwards until your head is beyond the knee and touches the ground.

Straighten both arms backwards on either side of your legs with your palms, downwards facing the floor.

Be in this position for 20-25 seconds

Take break for few seconds and again repeat 2-3 times

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions to treat vertigo.

Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart.

Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat.

You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Sit in upright position with your legs stretched straight in front of you and your toes upright facing the ceiling.

While inhaling deeply, raise your hands slowly over your head with your palms facing forward.

Exhale and slowly bend forward with your arms, spine and neck

While stretching, try to keep your knees on the ground and try to touch your head to knees

Then slowly come back and repeat the position

Navasana (Boat pose)

Begin by lying down on the floor on your back.

Keep your hands at your side and your legs together.

Now, slowly lift your legs without bending them. Also, lift your upper body off the floor and stretch your arms towards your legs.

Hold this position for about three minutes and then return to the original position.

Halasana (Plow pose)

Recline yourself on a comfortable mat with your arms beside you and palms facing downwards

While inhaling, lift your feet up and raise legs vertically at 90 degrees

Slowly, with the support of your hands, sweep in your legs at 180 degrees over your head till your feet touch the ground

Remember to keep your back at 90 degrees to the ground

Hold the position as long as you can and then come back to the normal state

