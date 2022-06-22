Yoga For Weight Loss: 6 Asanas to Help You Burn Belly Fat

Carrying around extra weight makes one feel heavy and lethargic causing slowness in their movements. Whether for men or for women, it is regarded psychologically that a toned and a fit body can add to the self-confidence quotient greatly.Also Read - Yoga For Diabetes: 5 Easy Asanas to Manage Sugar Levels at Home

Through the help of yoga, you can easily shed pounds or kilograms and feel both lighter and younger. When your body is used to physical fitness, it is active and energetic throughout the day. Accumulated fat also makes it harder to carry out many ordinary activities that come up normal like bending or squatting down to pick something off the floor. Abdominal obesity is a real danger when the waist measures 35 inches or more for women and 40 inches for men. Also Read - Weight Loss Diet: Try Plant-Based Diet Plan to Keep Your Weighing Scale in Check

Practice these postures twice a day, once in the morning and later in the evening. Do this for 3-4 weeks consistently to begin seeing the results of your work. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 55 Kgs by Eating Dinner Before Sunset And by Mixing Cardio-Strength Workouts

Yoga Guru Himalayan Siddha, Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre shares 6 yoga asanas for weight loss.

Asanas

Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Formation of the posture

Lie on your stomach

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight

Hold the final posture for a while

Vasishtasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank)

With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor

Turn your entire body to face the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg

Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky

Ensure that both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other

Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line

Turn your head and look up at your right hand

Hold the asana for a while

Repeat the same on the left side

Hastha Uttanasana – Raised-Arms Pose

Formation of the posture

From Pranamasan, raise your joint palms over your head and stretch upward.

Slightly tilt your head, neck and upper back to create a slight arch.

Ensure that your arms are beside your ears as you tilt your upper body back.

Focus your gaze towards the sky.

Padahastasana – Standing Forward Bend Pose

Formation of the Posture

From HasthaUttanasan, exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and tuck your nose in-between your knees.

Place your palms on either side of your feet.

As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your thighs with your chest.

Allow your neck to fall with gravity and tuck your nose in-between your knees

Try to leave as little space between your upper and lower body as possible.

Ensure that your back does not form a hunch.

Naukasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

Keep your knees and back straight

Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward

Tighten your abdominal muscles

Straighten your back

Inhale and exhale normally

Ek Padasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samastithi.

Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam.

Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor.

Keep your arms beside your ears. • Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight.

Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should all form a straight line.

Focus your gaze on a point on the floor to maintain balance.

Along with these yoga asanas, you should definitely make some changes to what you eat. Sufficient sleep at night is another main factor that aids in weight loss. Eliminate stress, and follow a disciplined lifestyle. You can certainly achieve weight loss with a holistic practice like Yoga. The most vital point to remember is that by being regular and consistent with any fitness routine, you can achieve your goal.