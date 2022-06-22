Yoga For Weight Loss: 6 Asanas to Help You Burn Belly Fat

Carrying around extra weight makes one feel heavy and lethargic causing slowness in their movements. Whether for men or for women, it is regarded psychologically that a toned and a fit body can add to the self-confidence quotient greatly.Also Read - Yoga For Diabetes: 5 Easy Asanas to Manage Sugar Levels at Home
Through the help of yoga, you can easily shed pounds or kilograms and feel both lighter and younger. When your body is used to physical fitness, it is active and energetic throughout the day. Accumulated fat also makes it harder to carry out many ordinary activities that come up normal like bending or squatting down to pick something off the floor. Abdominal obesity is a real danger when the waist measures 35 inches or more for women and 40 inches for men.
Practice these postures twice a day, once in the morning and later in the evening. Do this for 3-4 weeks consistently to begin seeing the results of your work.
Yoga Guru Himalayan Siddha, Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre shares 6 yoga asanas for weight loss.
Asanas
Santolanasana – Plank Pose
Formation of the posture
Formation of the posture
- Lie on your stomach
- Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up
- Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight
- Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned
- Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight
- Hold the final posture for a while
Vasishtasana
Vasishtasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Santholanasan (Plank)
- With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor
- Turn your entire body to face the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg
- Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky
- Ensure that both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other
- Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line
- Turn your head and look up at your right hand
- Hold the asana for a while
- Repeat the same on the left side
Hastha Uttanasana – Raised-Arms Pose
Formation of the posture
Formation of the posture
- From Pranamasan, raise your joint palms over your head and stretch upward.
- Slightly tilt your head, neck and upper back to create a slight arch.
- Ensure that your arms are beside your ears as you tilt your upper body back.
- Focus your gaze towards the sky.
Padahastasana – Standing Forward Bend Pose
Formation of the Posture
Formation of the Posture
- From HasthaUttanasan, exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and tuck your nose in-between your knees.
- Place your palms on either side of your feet.
- As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.
- With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your thighs with your chest.
- Allow your neck to fall with gravity and tuck your nose in-between your knees
- Try to leave as little space between your upper and lower body as possible.
- Ensure that your back does not form a hunch.
Naukasana
Naukasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.
- Your toes must be aligned with your eyes
- Keep your knees and back straight
- Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward
- Tighten your abdominal muscles
- Straighten your back
- Inhale and exhale normally
Ek Padasana
Eka Padasana
Formation of the posture
- Begin with Samastithi.
- Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam.
- Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor.
- Keep your arms beside your ears. • Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight.
- Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should all form a straight line.
- Focus your gaze on a point on the floor to maintain balance.
Along with these yoga asanas, you should definitely make some changes to what you eat. Sufficient sleep at night is another main factor that aids in weight loss. Eliminate stress, and follow a disciplined lifestyle. You can certainly achieve weight loss with a holistic practice like Yoga. The most vital point to remember is that by being regular and consistent with any fitness routine, you can achieve your goal.