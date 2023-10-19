Home

Yoga For Winter: 5 Effective Asanas to Keep You Warm in Freezing Weather

Yoga For Winter: 5 Effective Asanas to Keep You Warm in Freezing Weather

Yoga For Winter: Even while staying active in the cold weather can be difficult, practising these five simple and effective asanas can keep you active.

Yoga For Winter: 5 Effective Asanas to Keep You Warm in Freezing Weather

Yoga for Winter: Winter is coming and how! All you want to do is wrap up in a blanket and drink hot coffee during the cold weather. However, you can warm up and keep your body healthy by practising yoga. Yoga is a traditional Indian physical, mental, and spiritual exercise. Yoga is a centuries-old practice that has positive effects on both the body and the psyche. Offering a wide range of advantages, it is perfect for individuals of all ages, including children, adults, and the elderly. You can keep warm and active in the winter by practising yoga regularly. Additionally, it will assist you in avoiding stiffness, joint discomfort, and weakness.

5 Eay-to-do Yoga Poses You to Stay Warm in Winter

1. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

How to do it: Begin by standing straight with your hand at your sides. Now, inhale and then exhale while bending forward from your hips. Your tailbone should be slightly back and your knees soft. Let your hand and your head dangle. Continue bending till your hands touch the floor. Hold this position for a few minutes and then return to the original position. This asana will stretch your hamstrings and abdomen muscles.

2. Kapalbhati (Skull Shining Breathing Technique)

How to do it: Start by sitting down on the mat in padmasana. Keep your spine straight and your hands on the knees. Your palms should face up to the sky. Now, take a deep breath. Then exhale forcefully by pulling in your navel. Do this 20 times, take a break and then do another two rounds of 20 kapalbhati pranayama..

3. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior Pose)

How to do it: Start by standing with your legs three to four feet apart. Now, lift your arms to the side to your shoulder level. Point your right foot to your right, while keeping your left foot pointing straight. Bend your right knee and look towards your right palm. Hold this position for a few seconds and then return to the original position. Do the same on the other side.

4. Sucirandhrasana (Eye of The Needle Pose)

How to do it: Start by lying down on the mat on your back. Bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the floor. Now, lift your right leg and keep your right ankle on your left thigh. Hold your left thigh by interlocking your fingers. Keep your shoulders and head on the floor. Hold this position for a minute and then do the same on the other side.

5. Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge Pose)

How to do it: Start by coming to Adho Mukha Svanasana or the downward dog pose. Take deep breaths. Exhale bring your right foot forward and place it between your hands. Your right ankle should be directly under your right knee. Now, bring your left knee closer to the floor to come to a low lunge position. Lift your hands above your head in prayer pose and stretch your upper body. Hold this position for a minute and then repeat on the other side.

