Yoga For Women: 5 Strengthening Asanas to Improve Physical and Mental Well-Being

Here, we bring you a selection of yoga asanas that help a woman's body to feel great and recover fast from health issues.

Yoga is important for a person’s physical and mental well-being. It can help in psychological stimulation and can help you become a healthier version of yourself. While Yoga is equally important for both men and women, it can have special advantages for women. As women go through a lot of physical changes from menarche to menopause, yoga can help them in adjusting to the hormonal changes. Apart from building physical strength, yoga can also help women dealing with mental-health issues. Regular practice of these poses helps to prevent several female health issues, improve body functions, and keep the person active and energetic. Here, we bring you a selection of yoga asanas that help a woman’s body to feel great and recover fast from health issues.

Yoga For Women: 5 Powerful Asanas to Boost Strength And Enhance Mental Well-Being

Balasana (Child’s Pose): Balasana (Child’s pose) is a resting pose that relaxes the muscles of the front part and stretches the muscles of the back part of your body. It can help in improving the strength and enhances your mind-body connection. You should hold this position for about three minutes and then come back to your original posture. Marjaryasana (Cat/Cow Pose): This pose is beneficial to ease menstrual cramps. Apart from this, it can also help in strengthening your spine and increases flexibility. It is a breath synchronized pose which can be effective for mind and body. This pose also helps relieve back pain and stress. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose): This pose is beneficial to strengthen your core. Apart from this, it helps you in stretching your abdomen, inner thighs, chest, shoulders and hips. Hold this position for two minutes and then return back to your original pose. Do this pose for both sides. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose): This pose helps in improving blood circulation and strengthening overall body. It is especially beneficial in strengthening calves, hamstrings, triceps, and spine. Navasana (Boat Pose): As this pose engages with your abdominal muscles, it helps in strengthening your core. It can help you lose extra belly fat along with strengthening your leg and back muscles.

Yoga gives strength to deal with psychological and physiological changes. If you have any doubts, you should always talk to your doctor or BeatO health coach. BeatO also offers an online Yoga Course that is beneficial for men and women alike, so check it out!

