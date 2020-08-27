There’s no stronger pillar of strength, motivation, and determination than a new mother. Having just gone through the phase of childbirth, the new phase of nursing your newborn comes without any break to her and she embraces it with utmost joy. But the emotions cannot override the physical exhaustion, tiredness, and pain that a new mother goes through during every stage of pregnancy and even after it. Also Read - Yoga Can Ease Symptoms of Heart Rhythm Disorder

Hours of nursing your newborn, holding them in a particular position with almost no rest can take a toll on an already tired mom. During the nursing phase, new mothers are advised to refrain from straining themselves too much but there are a few stretches one can do to alleviate the pain that your body experiences from nursing. Here we mention a few yoga poses for breastfeeding mothers suggested by Shraddha Iyer, Master Instructor, Sarva & Diva Yoga. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Tip to Remove Unwanted Thoughts From Mind

Child’s Pose

This is a gentle relaxing pose that opens up your hips and calms the mind. It also alleviates lower back pain which is very common in nursing mothers. Practice this pose for a few minutes every day to relax your back, chest, shoulders, and neck.

Bridge Pose

Also known as Sethu Bandha Sarvangasana, this pose is great to stretch out muscles in the back which can get tight from sitting for long hours next to your baby. This pose not just stretches out your back but also strengthens your hip muscles, shoulders, and chest. Practice this pose with caution and avoid overstretching.

Cow Face Pose

Also known as Goumukhkasana, this pose is great to stretch out your sitting muscles, shoulders & armpits. Just a few minutes of this pose every day could do wonders for your health. If you are a nursing mother who holds her baby for long hours with a hunched back, you must perform this asana.

While these poses are great for any nursing mother to stay active, stretch out the muscles, and relax, it’s more important to listen and respect the natural healing that your body is doing. Postpartum recovery is all about loving yourself, taking care of yourself, and thanking your body for the amazing journey it went through.