Yoga Poses for Pregnant Women in Last Trimester, Factors One Should Keep in Mind

Yoga is a completely safe practice that is highly recommended for women during their pregnancy. Yoga caters to the physical, mental, and emotional needs of a mother-to-be by providing easy and simple practices that can improve the health of the mother and the baby. The use of breathing in yoga along with postures keeps the body and the mind healthy, and active.

Yoga allows for the healthy circulation of blood, keeps your joints healthy, and keeps stiffness away. It relaxes your muscles eliminating any pain or aches in the body during pregnancy. Breathing exercises in yoga have a very calming effect on the mind and keeps the mother to be in a stress-free zone during her pregnancy. These are gentle and effective poses that can be practised during the last trimester of pregnancy. Please practice them with normal and gentle breathing of inhalation and exhalation. Be mindful and aware during your practice to avail the maximum benefits of yoga.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares with us, yoga poses which are best suited for pregnant women in their last trimester.

Tadasana Variation 1

Stand in Samasthiti with your shoulders relaxed and back straight. Slowly fold your right leg stretching out your right hand and holding the ankle from behind. Keep both your knees next to each other. As you gain balance lift up the left hand hold this posture for 10-15 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Veerabhadrasana

Stand with your legs spread at a distance that is comfortably apart. Turn your right toes towards the right side. Gently lunge making your thigh parallel to the floor, and stretch both hands out looking towards the right side.

Samakonasana

Stand with your feet together in Samasthiti. Inhale and lift both hands up. With gentle exhale, lean forward bringing your upper body parallel to the floor keep your knees straight. You can stretch both hands forward and join your palms together in Pranam mudra.

Tadasana Variation 2

Stand with your feet together toes touching. Keep your shoulders relaxed and gently open your palms outward sending them slightly away from the body beside you. Focus on any point and look straight ahead keeping your chin slightly raised upwards.

Baddha Konasana

Sit with your legs stretched out. Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together. You can stay here on slowly bring your forehead towards the floor as you exhale

Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or a complete beginner, you can practice yoga to enjoy a normal and healthy delivery. Please avoid certain postures that include inversions, back bending, supine stretches, abdominal twists, and any type of intense postures. Yoga postures can improve the flexibility of the body which can be very helpful during labour and childbirth. It adds strength and improves immunity keeping the mother and child protected. Please consult your doctor for recommended postures and practice only under the guidance of an expert teacher.