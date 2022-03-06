One of the most irritating things can be irregular bowel movement or difficulty in passing stool. This could happen to anyone, and it is very unfortunate. Sedentary lifestyle, poor food choices, heavy work schedular and more can lead to difficulty indigestion. Usually, it is manageable but there are times when it can go out of hand. It can affect your daily activity too.Also Read - Yoga Tips: 5 Asanas For Work From Home Professionals to Stay Fit And Healthy

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Noopur Rohatgi Yoga and wellness expert shared various asanas to keep constipation at bay. The caption read," Constipation can be annoying. These asanas improve digestion and improve bowel movements. Yoga and exercise along with increased water intake, increased fibre in diet and movement throughout the day will definitely help you with constipation."

Here Are The Yoga Asanas to to Provide Relief From Constipation

Vajrasana

Perform it after meal for 5-10 mins after meals.

Balasana

Perform this asana as a usual yoga routine and hold it for 2 min.

Pawanmuktasana

At the end of yoga routine, perform this asana and hold the position for 2 min.

Malasana

You can perform this asana and hold the position for 5 mins.