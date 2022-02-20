Many people have been forced to set up offices in their houses due to the present covid-19 problem. When you work from home, you have additional distractions and commitments in addition to your current mental state of concern and stress.Also Read - Study Reveals How Eating Vegetables Does Not Protect You From Cardiovascular Diseases

Work from home means we don't have much time to take care of ourselves. You definitely need yoga more than anyone else if you spend hours sitting on a chair and staring at your computer. People who spend a lot of time in the office are more likely to develop major back and neck problems.

Employees face several demands in today's demanding work environment, contributing to rising rates of depression, low productivity, deteriorating work performance, and low morale. Workplace yoga can be a great technique to relieve stress and tension at work. In the current work-from-home situation, it is even more important to practice yoga in your at-home workplace.

For all of you workaholics out there, here’s a simple yoga routine that will only take you about 15 minutes. These asanas can be done while sitting or during short breaks at work.

Neck Rotations

Benefit: Reduces neck stiffness.

1. Sit up straight in a comfortable, relaxed posture in your chair.

2. Inhale deeply, twisting the neck to the right.

3. Now, slowly exhale and come back to the center.

4. Inhale and twist to the left, exhaling and coming back to the center.

Circular Neck Rotations

Benefit: Reduces neck stiffness.

1. Drop the chin towards the chest.

2. Rotate anti-clockwise to form a half-circle.

3. Come back to center and face forward.

4. Repeat on the other side.

Parivrtta Sukhasana

Benefit: Increases flexibility in the back and spine. Relieves neck tension.

1. Sit in a simple crossed-leg position.

2. Inhale and raise the left arm.

3. Exhale, place the left hand on the right knee, and the right hand on the hip for support.

4. Inhale and return to the center facing forward.

5. Repeat on the other side.

Ardha Uttanasana

Benefit: Improves flexibility of the spine. Stretches leg muscles. Improves balance.

1. Standing with the feet together, inhale and raise the arms above the head.

2. Exhale and bend at the waist, extending the arms straight out.

3. The body should form a 90-degree angle.

4. Stay here and breathe.

Marjariasana

Benefit: Good for spine flexibility. Improves blood circulation.

1. Sit straight on a chair with legs perpendicular to the floor.

2. Place your hands on your knees.

3. Inhale and arch your spine inwards, tilting your head backward.

4. Hold this position for a few seconds.

5. Then, arch your back outwards, lowering your head.

6. Hold this position for a few seconds and then relax.

These aren’t your typical times. Even if you’re used to working from home, you could notice that your memory, focus, and creativity aren’t what they used to be. Accept that there will be good days and bad days as we all cope with the pandemic’s impact. Make time for rest and self-care, whatever that means to you.