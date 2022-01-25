Yoga Tips to Practise Everyday: For a lot of people, morning is all about rushed coffee and breakfast or just pulling ourselves together in front of the computer screen. However, that is not the way to begin our day. Mornings need to be energetic and enthusiasm driven to have a good and happening day. One of the best ways to begin your day is by stretching or yoga. This calms your body and provides energy for the rest of the day.Also Read - Begin Your Day on a Happier Note With This Yoga Asana

Taking it to Instagram, Nidhi Mohan Komal, nutritionist and strength coat, shared five simple yoga poses that should be practised everyday. The caption read,” SuryaNamaskar is a complete body drill if done well, but these 5 poses are greatly beneficial when done everyday, my every yoga class includes one or the variation of these.” Also Read - Yoga For Beginners: 5 Asanas to Start With

Check Out The Instagram Post

Also Read - 3 Asanas to Strengthen Core Muscles, Recommended by Malaika Arora

Here Are The Yoga Poses to Practise Everyday

Cat-Cow Stretch

Nidhi said, “This stretch is very important not just for the mobility of your spine but also for the mobility of your shoulders.” She has advised to repeat it 5-10 times everyday.

Vajrasana

Sitting in vajrasana has numerous health benefits. According to Nidhi, vajrasana is great for lengthening your quadriceps and also good for digestion. To shape your body in a good form, Nidhi said,” Make sure your shoulders are rolled back, and if you are a beginner, place a block underneath your hips.”

Pawanmuktasana

As per Nidhi, pawanmuktasana is great for digestion but also a great way to release your spine.

Seated Twist

Any kind of spinal twist should be practised everyday. It is good for spine and shoulders. Nidhi says,” Whatever position you’re comfortable sitting in, find yourself in a twisted position.”

Backbend Bridge Pose

The last pose she recommended was a backbend pose. She said,” If you are a beginner, you can always give yourself support with the block and try it out.”