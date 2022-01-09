Yoga for your face is the most tranquil, relaxing, and natural technique to develop that inner beauty that will radiate on your face for the rest of your life. Face yoga is something you can do at home on your own and without any hassles! You can get rid of those toxic, expensive skincare products now and care for your skin the natural way.Also Read - Wondering What Happens When You Refrigerate Your Bread? Here’s What we Know

If you're just finding out about this wonderful, miraculous route to healthy skin, here are some facial yoga exercises that are perfect for beginners:

Eye Exercise

Benefit: Eye strain treatment. It relaxes your eye muscles and reduces the appearance of dark circles under your eyes. Face yoga for eyes is ideal for those who spend their days in front of a computer.

Move your hands towards your closed eyes with closed fists and thumbs held out.

Begin rubbing gentle circles on your right eye with your right thumb and on your left eye with your left thumb, starting from the inner corners of your eyes.

Continue doing this exercise for 30 to 1 minute.

Cheek Exercise

Benefit: An efficient face glow exercise that also strengthens cheek muscles and improves the shape of your face. This exercise is enjoyable and simple to perform.

Inhale deeply through your mouth.

Fill both cheeks with air and hold for a few seconds.

Take a deep breath and exhale through your mouth, producing an O with your lips.

Repeat 10 times.

Brow Exercise

Benefit: This method helps to relax your brow and temple muscles. It opens up your face and gives it a more relaxed, open appearance.

Put your fingertips on the middle of your brow.

Pull both of your brows from the center towards your temples with both hands.

Allow your fingers to relax.

Slowly repeat this exercise for 2 minutes.

Neck Massage

Benefit: Reduces neck stress and makes your neck appear longer and thinner. Lymphatic drainage is improved by doing face yoga for the neck.

Keep your fingertips on your skin and place both hands at the top of your neck.

Look up with your head tilted backward.

Glide your fingers downwards until they reach your collarbone. Make sure the pressure isn’t too harsh.

For a few seconds, apply light pressure on your collarbone with your fingertips.

Face Tapping

Benefit: Face tapping increases facial circulation and soothes facial muscle stress. This face glow practice improves your skin’s health and makes you feel more relaxed.

Starting at your brow, tap your fingertips rhythmically on your face, applying mild pressure on the skin.

Slowly work your way down to the brows, nose, cheeks, and chin.

Also, tap the front of your neck.

Rub your palms together until they are warm, then press them against your face.

Yoga for the face is unquestionably the most efficient method for achieving clear, beautiful skin. However, it must be complemented by a healthy diet and lifestyle. Self-care is only effective if it is comprehensive.

So, establish a routine, concentrate on your inner self, and evolve into a more attractive, confident version of yourself. It only takes a little bit of self-love.