Yoga Asana For Covid-19 Recovery: Recovering is the most crucial stage of covid-19. You need to make sure that you are paying attention to your diet, sleep and rest. You also need to be in constant touch with your doctor regarding your medication and other important covid-19 treatment. For the recovery process, yoga can be one of the beneficial tools. Yoga helps in boosting immunity and strength.Also Read - New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Cancels Her Wedding Amid New COVID Restrictions as Omicron Spreads

Taking it to Instagram, Anushka Parwani celebrity yoga instructor shared an important guide on yoga for covid-19 recovery and how to build stronger immunity. Anushka writes, “The asanas & stretches can be started at home during self-isolation and easily incorporated into your daily routine.” Also Read - Capital Expenditure, Reduction in GST: 10 Things India’s Middle Class Expects From Budget 2022

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)

Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala Today: Malls, Theatres To Remain Shut | Check Guidelines Here

“Always consult your doctor & check the contra-indications before you start any kind of Yoga practice,” writes Anushka Parwani.

Here Are The Yoga Asanas

Bitilasana (Cow Pose)

Here’s how to perform:

Spread your fingers Lookup Arch your spine and lift your tailbone Lower your belly Keep knees and hip at distance Flex your toes

Marjariasana (Cat Pose)

Here’s how to perform:

Spread your fingers Pull your chin to the chest Tuck your tailbone and belly Bend your knees Extend your toes

Baddhakonasana (Butterfly Pose)

Here’s how to perform:

Draw your shoulders back Press elbows into legs for a deeper stretch Thumbs into arches, open feet like a book Keep your chest broad Tilt your pelvis forward and lengthen the spin

Seated Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

Here’s how to perform:

Push your chest out towards the ankle Keep your knee in one line with the ankle Keep your back straight.

Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana (Side Stretch)

Here’s how to perform:

Bend your elbow and press into the floor Take another elbow and bend towards the ceiling Lengthen to rotate the spine Slightly raise the sitting bone Press shin into the floor

Pawanmuktasana

Here’s how to perform:

Pull your knees and ankles together Pull knee close to chest Press thighs on the abdomen Keep your buttocks off the floor Keep your head and neck relaxed

What Are The Benefits?

Sitting in one position might lead to tightening of muscles. By performing these easy yoga asanas, you are freeing your muscles and allowing blood circulation. Thus, keeping your body active. Physical exercise helps in reducing stress and calming the mind and body.