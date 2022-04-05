If you are finding it difficult to grow your hair, we have you covered. Not just hair products, you also need yoga and other means to increase your hair growth and make your hair look silky and shiny. These simple yoga asanas will help in speeding up the hair growth process while it also improves its appearance, luster, strength and health. It also helps in reversing hair fall and nourishing hair follicles.Also Read - Yoga Tips: 4 Asanas That Will Provide Instant Relief to Constipation

Here Are 5 Yoga Asanas to Grow Hair Faster And Provide Luster

Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This strong pose strengthens your arms and legs. It opens the sides of you body and increases the opening in the lungs. Practicing this pose helps in increasing the oxygen in the entire system. It also increases the blood flow into the brain due to gravity. It strengthens hair follicles and helps in growing hair faster. Also Read - Yoga Tips: 5 Asanas For Work From Home Professionals to Stay Fit And Healthy

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

This is a rejuvenating pose. Balasana has a positive affect on the ankles, hips and stretches the back. It helps in letting go and sinking deeply into the ground. It helps in calming the mind, keeping stress at bay and cooling the mind. This asana also helps in developing adrenal and reproductive glands. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s 4 AM Yoga Training is All About Laughs And Positive Energy

Kapalbhati

This has numerous benefits. With rhythmic breathing and stomach movement, this helps in cleaning the internal organs and increasing blood circulation. By practicing kapalbhati regularly, it can result in regeneration and rejuvenation.

Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

This asana has a calming effect. It helps in facilitating the nervous system to shift into parasympathetic mood. Chin moves closer to the chest and the thyroid gland is squeezed in this yoga asana.

Headstand (Sirsasana)

It is an inverted position of the legs and it has a good detoxifying effect. It helps in flowing of blood which is obstructed by the bend in the neck. It also has a tremendous increase in the blood flow to the brain. It helps in calming down the nervous system.