Yoga to Ease Sinusitis: 5 Asanas That Help Clear Sinus And Cold

Yoga to Ease Sinusitis: During monsoons, one common ailment that affects most people is sinus-related issues. This is because the cold and dampness of the seasons cause your sinuses or the sinus cavities to get inflamed. Chronic sinusitis is commonly due to allergies, infection, growths in the sinuses (nasal polyps), or swelling of the lining of your sinuses. Some of the symptoms that one may experience include congestion leading to difficulty in breathing through the nose. Sinusitis also causes nasal obstruction, pain, and swelling around the eyes, cheeks, nose or forehead. It can also lead to cough, headaches, fever, and sore throat.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar says that there are certain yoga asanas that can ease breathing issues during sinusitis. These postures allow the opening of the air passages of the nose. Here are some yoga techniques to get relief from sinusitis. Repeat this sequence for 3 sets holding each pose for 30 seconds each.

Padahasthasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees

Place palms on either side of feet

As a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs

Vajrasana

Formation of the posture

Kneel down gently on your mat

Keep your heels close to each other

Place your toes next to each other

Keep your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Hold this asana for a while

Supta Vajrasana

Formation of the posture

Drop your knees on your mat or continue from the previous pose

Open out your heels making space for your pelvis

Slowly lower yourself down sitting in between your feet

Based on your flexibility, gently lie down on your back and stretch your hands over your head

If this is not possible, start by placing your palms or elbows down behind your hips to support yourself

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by lying down on your back.

Place your arms beside your body.

Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

Bring your forearms off the floor and place your palms on your back for support.

Try to achieve a straight line between your shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

Try to touch your chin with your chest and focus your gaze on your feet

Savithri asana

Formation of the posture

Kneel down gently on your mat and keep your pelvis off your heels

Back is straight

Stretch your arms up at shoulder distance and palms facing each other

Look ahead

Your arms, spine, hips and thighs should be in one straight line

While you can also take pain killers and antibiotics as prescribed by your doctor if the problem is severe, you can also get relief from sinusitis by practicing yoga. These yoga asanas should be done gently with awareness on breath and alignment. Yoga helps improve white blood cell production, increases blood circulation, and boosts endorphin.