‘Chhapaak’ actor Deepika Padukone recently received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She talked about her struggle with mental illness in the year 2014. She is amongst one of those who don’t shy away from coming forward and talk about their weaknesses or struggles. The diva has been quite open about her fight against anxiety and clinical depression. Post her recovery, she started a campaign to help the patients of depression and raise awareness about the condition. In a bid to do that, Deepika started her own foundation named, ‘The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation’. The actor learned a lot from her struggle with mental illness and stood straight.

Here is what she exactly said:

What is Mental Health?

Mental health is basically our emotional, cognitive, and behavioural wellbeing. It refers to your ability to enjoy life. According to the World Health Organisation, mental health is ” A state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”

Every 40 seconds, one person dies by suicide somewhere in the world. This is a result of mental disorders like depression. It is one of the most prevalent mental disorders in the world and the main cause of disability, says WHO. It also states that approximately 264 million people globally are currently fighting with depression.

There are other mental disorders like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, dementia, autism, etc. Some of the most common signs of mental disorders include consistent low feeling, delusion, sleeping too much, withdrawal from society, persistent thought of committing suicide, hearing voices, etc. If you are experiencing any such signs, you must take professional help. Certain medications or psychotherapy may help and save one life.