Heels are more than just a style accessory for women. They boost your confidence and bring charm to your personality. Heels can transform your look entirely and can help you make heads turn. But, to be able to make your look stand out, appear classy, and alert fashion police, you need to be aware of different types of heels and how to pair them with different outfits.

That's why here we have brought an ultimate guide for beginners to help them out in styling themselves better by choosing the right pair of heels as per the occasion.

Peep Toes

These heels have opening at the front and that makes your feet look as if they are peeping out. This is why these are called peep-toes. This type of heel is available in all sizes. You can opt for one based on your comfort and choice. They look good when paired with body-tight dresses or jeans.

Wedge Heels

Girls who cannot walk in pointed heels and prefer comfort over style, can wear wedge heels as they are comfortable and can make you look longer too. In wedges heels, weight is equally distributed throughout and that helps in keeping the balance perfect while walking. Wedges heels can be worn with any kind of outfit.

Cone Heels

Cone heels are wider at the top and pointed at the bottom. These can be paired with skirts or dresses with flowing hemline.

Stilettos

Stilettos give an elegant look and can be worn by only those who are pro at flaunting them. They are tough to carry as stilettos come with 4 to 6 inches heels. You can wear a pair of nude stilettos with your office outfits for a classy look. You can also opt for them while going to a party.

Platform Heels

Platform heels are easier to walk in compared to pointed heels. They can enhance your look when paired with body-con dresses.

Kitten Heels

If you wish to elevate your outfit but do not want to go for high heels, kitten heels are the best option. They can go perfectly with one-piece dresses, well-fitted denim, and trousers.