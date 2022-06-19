Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have finally revealed the name of their baby boy, Orion Keech Singh. Yuvraj, who is loving his new chapter as a parent, shared a photo of his son on Instagram. Yuvraj and Hazel have given their son name Orion, which is a combination of both parents’ surnames. It’s a special Father’s Day for new dad Yuvraj Singh, who shared a photo of his son with his social media fans on Sunday.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s Son Name is Orion Keech Singh, Check Baby’s First Pics

Check Out Yuvraj Singh’s Post on Twitter

Welcome to the world ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

What is The Meaning of Orion Keech Singh?

Orion is an unique name that originates in Greek mythology. Orion is a constellation in the sky that resembles a hunter with a belt made up of three brilliant stars. This cluster of stars is named after a legendary hunter from Greek mythology. In Greek mythology, Orion was a hunter. His birth and death are both the subject of several legends. He was the son of the deity Poseidon and Euryale, daughter of King Minos of Crete, according to the oldest story.

Also, In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Yuvraj Singh revealed, “Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it”.

Talking about the baby boy’s middle name, Yuvraj said, “I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about”.

Fans Reactions on Yuvraj Singh Son’s Name Orion:

As soon as Yuvraj Singh posted pictures on social media, fans couldn’t stop expressing their love for the couple and their sweet little son. Fans expressed their best of the wishes for the cute family “God bless the family”. They not just wished them all the luck but also expresses how unique and beautiful name Orion is. “What a cute name” “Orion such a lovely name”, such reactions were seen on the post.