Choreographer and Youtuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in Gurugram on Tuesday. The wedding was a private affair with just close friends and family, the couple married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort. Last night, the internet went into a frenzy as the couple on their Instagram handles posted pictures of themselves. Dhanashree looked magnificent in a raw silk red lehenga and Yuzvendra looked regal in an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban. The couple opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's outfits on their special day.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, cricketer Yuzvendra wrote, "22.12.20 We started at "Once upon a time" and found "Our happily ever after," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!" (sic)

In the photos, Dhanashree can be seen clad in two-panel combination raw silk lehenga paired with a velvet blouse and a tulle dupatta. She opted for matching intricate jewellery, mangalsutra, mathapatti, nose ring, chooda, and kalira. She opted for dewy makeup, red lips, matching eyeshadow, mascara-clad eyes, and highlighter rounded off her look.

Whereas, Yuzvendra opted for an ivory sherwani and teamed it up with a maroon turban. The pictures surfacing on the internet are aww-dorable.

Dhanashree’s supremely gorgeous lehenga is available online for buying and on Tarun Tahiliani’s official website. If you’re confused about what to wear on your wedding day, then here’s your cue. The lehenga is worth a whopping Rs 5,99,900. Yes, you read that right! Here’s the proof:

