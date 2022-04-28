One of the hot actors of Bollywood, Zayed Khan made his debut in 2003 with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne but he got popular with his work in Main Hoon Na as Laxman aka Lucky. He inspired millions of people with his body and since then he has been ruling hearts with his chiselled abs and biceps. We all know Zayed was absent from the film industry for the longest time but no one knew the reason behind it. But, the good news is, Zayed is back with a bang after many years and recently shared a post on social media with a sexy picture of him, flaunting a new chiselled physique. The actor shared his fitness journey with his fans and in a lengthy post talked about his motivation for fitness. The female audience has gone crazy over his hot shirtless picture.Also Read - Sunny Leone Attempts K3G Tongue Twister 'Chandu Ke Chacha,' Asks Hrithik- Kareena if It's Correct -Watch

Along with the pictures, Zayed shared a heartwarming note, "Hello People, the Resurrection took time but in the bargain taught me so much about self belief, hard work, razor focus and that love in all its forms is around you. All you have to do is reach out and perceive and it will be yours . I am finally taking my journey as an actor to the next level and quite honestly i did miss it deeply . Going to be sharing a series of a fabulous association of pictures taken by non other than my sister @tinadehal who has managed to capture the essence of who i really am underneath … every 5 days I will share a new array of pictures that exposes the transformed 'Zayed Khan'".

While mentioning his journey, the Dus actor also expressed his gratitude towards many people, including his ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan who he referred to him as his mentor. He captioned "I have a lot of people to thank during this transformative journey. Starting with my wife @malzkhan , my parents Sanjay Khan , Zarine Khan my sisters @farahkhanali @suzkr Simone, a brother and a mentor @hrithikroshan @satya_barbarian_fitness ( he truly metamorphosed my body and i owe him a special thanks ). And last but not least my kiddos Zidaan and Aariz who are my honest sounding boards . As i release more of the series i wish to here from all well wishers as you guys are truly what's worth this journey. Big hug to all of you'll . Stay blessed and strive for simple happiness the rest will follow".

If you are looking for some mid-week fitness motivation, then Zayed Khan’s post is for you:

A few years ago Zayed Khan’s cousin Fardeen khan was subjected to body shaming on social media. The actor then made an amazing comeback and even looked fitter than ever before. In 2016, the actor gave it back to the trolls as he wrote, “Not ashamed, neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Happy? Living the happiest chapter thus far”. We must say the duo-brothers have undergone amazing body transformations and are setting the bar high for others in the industry.

Coming back to Zayed’s transformation, he has definitely proved that nothing can stop individuals from achieving their dreams and goal.

What are your thoughts about his physical transformation? Inspired much?