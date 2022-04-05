ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform, completed 4 successful years recently and in these years, it has entertained millions of Indians via original series and films through relevant stories from real India which connect with Indians. Some of the most successful Indian Original series are from the home of ZEE5 such as Abhay, Rangbaaz, State of Siege and more. These established franchises have set a benchmark and continue to entertain the viewers with new seasons each year. First up to premiere with a new season this year is Abhay 3. After two successful seasons, Abhay 3 is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 8th April in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.Also Read - Kunal Kemmu Speaks on Abhay 3, Go Goa Gone 2 And Golmaal 5| Exclusive

Kunal Kemmu returns as the determined and fearless cop, Abhay Pratap Singh who faces many new unknown threats while trying to balance his professional and personal life. As an extension of the show, ZEE5 introduced 'Abhay Bravery Award', an initiative to celebrate fearless heroes and their efforts. As part of this, Kunal Kemmu identified 3 dynamic people who have performed acts of bravery in the last year and felicitated them with the award for their fearlessness.

These awardees included Coach Gaurav Khanna who is the recipient of Dronacharya Award and is Head National Coach of the Indian Para-badminton team. He is also instrumental in launching India's first Para-Badminton Academy; Manoj Sarkar who is the current World no.3 in singles and World no. 1 in double's category Para-badminton player in the SL-3 Classification and is also the recipient of Arjuna award which was awarded to him by the President of India in 2018 and Prachi Tiwari who is the youngest woman snake rescuer in Uttar Pradesh.

Kunal Kemmu said, “It was a moment of honour for me to meet these brave heroes and speak to them about their fearless efforts in their respective fields. I only portray the character of a fearless cop in Abhay but these heroes are fearless every moment of every day and their efforts are truly inspiring”.

Directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Zee Studios, Abhay S3 stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh in returning roles and Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malvade, Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal as the new cast members. The trailer has created much excitement and now the wait is almost over for the premiere of the new season.

Watch Abhay 3 exclusively on ZEE5 from the 8th of April 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

