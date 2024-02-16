Zendaya Stirs The Internet in 1995 Iconic Robot Suit at Dune 2 Premiere, Fans Left Bamboozled

Home

At Dune 2 premiere, Zendaya served robotic glam in Thierry Mugler's 1995 iconic metallic suit. She accessorised it with a stunning Bulgari neckpiece, leaving fans awestruck.

The world screening of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two took place in London on February 15, with all eyes on Zendaya and her see-through robot couture from Mugler’s vintage collection. The style icon captivated onlookers in a robotic ensemble featuring a blend of metallic elements and transparent panels, exuding a breathtaking appearance.

Zendaya brought an archival Mugler robot suit to life. The vintage robotic couture design debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 1995 is made of silver material, featuring a mix of metallic and see-through panels. She was styled almost exactly like the original, however, she ditched the headpiece in exchange for a sleek bun with side bangs.

Zendaya in The Thierry Mugler Fall 1995 Robot Suit!

zendaya in thee thierry mugler fall 1995 haute couture robot suit, this is literally a piece of fashion history and the fact that it’s not a remake but directly from manfred’s archives!! UGHH IM SO GAGGED pic.twitter.com/fMZjGbGH4v — ❦ (@saintdoII) February 15, 2024

The Euphoria star completed the truly jaw-dropping silver look with an equally impressive Bulgari neckpiece studded with a slew of sapphires and diamonds, including a bright blue center stone. Zendaya kept her makeup clean with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour, nude lip shade, perfect brows and glossy lips.

As soon as Zendaya’s iconic look went viral, internet was left bamboozled. Fashion enthusiasts were quick to notice that the actress was wearing an original 1995 haute couture robot suit.

them playing beyoncé as soon as zendaya arrives is so real pic.twitter.com/ZVc2MVnaBR — mads (@cherrydayas) February 15, 2024

zendaya is so mature and beautiful because i wouldn’t have been able to fight my urge to hit the robot in the middle of giving poses and face😭😭 https://t.co/HfMqUCF2h0 pic.twitter.com/wOgjCPD2XG — isha thee alien (@ishalilli) February 16, 2024

In 1995, Mugler presented this futuristic cyborg suit in a rather dramatic way on the runway. As iconic as the designer, Zendaya truly did justice to the art and artist.

Zendaya’s world premiere looks have to be a winner, with the best designers and labels celebrating her stunning personality.

