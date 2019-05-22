New Delhi: A day after at least 11 persons, including Arunachal Pradesh legislator Tirong Aboh, were killed in an ambush by suspected Naga militants in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, reports emerged that as many as 500 masked men attacked election officials in the state on Sunday.

According to a Reuters report, the miscreants also stole some EVMs (electronic voting machines). A team of officials on their way to Koloriang constituency were reportedly attacked by a mob in a dense forest.

The police said that the attackers even opened fire but there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, Aboh and his family members were travelling from Dibrugarh in Assam to Khonsa, when their vehicle was ambushed by suspected NSCN (IM) militants at Bogapani in Tirap district, located on Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Aboh, a sitting National People’s Party (NPP) MLA from Khonsa West constituency of the hill state, contested the recently held Assembly elections for a second term and received threats from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issak and Muivah (NSCN-IM) militants over this.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed extreme anguish and shock over the ghastly incident and assured that befitting action would be initiated against the perpetrators.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has also expressed his deep grief and condolences on the assassination of Aboh and 10 others and said that the state government is resolved to deal firmly with the situation and the perpetrators of the crime will, sooner than later, have to suffer the consequences of their actions.

With inputs from agencies