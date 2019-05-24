New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party is certain that there is no alternative to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when the national capital goes for Assembly election early next year.

This comes a day after the party suffered a crushing loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election after it failed to win a single seat out of the seven in Delhi and nationwide bagged just one.

Speaking to the media, senior party leader Gopal Rai said, “We consider it our failure that we could not introduce the agenda of statehood (main poll plank of AAP) in the highly polarised elections.”

The BJP’s overall performance in the national capital, which witnessed a triangular contest, was miles ahead of its opponents — the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

The saffron party polled over 56 per cent of votes, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 per cent) and the AAP (18.1 per cent).

However, Rai exuded confidence that the result of Lok Sabha polls would not impact the assembly polls in Delhi which are slated for early next year. “There is no alternative to Kejriwal in the national capital and it has emerged that people who voted for BJP or Congress in the LS polls want Kejriwal in the assembly elections,” he claimed.

The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 Delhi Assembly election. The BJP got just 3 while the Congress had failed to open its account.

Rai had said on Thursday that party leaders had met AAP’s Lok Sabha candidates to introspect on the reasons behind the loss. “We have decided that we would concentrate on work in the national capital,” he said.

He said Kejriwal would hold a meeting with state heads in Punjabi Bagh on Sunday.

AAP’s Sangrur candidate Bhagwant Mann was the only candidate to win out of over 40 candidates it had fielded across the country.

The AAP had fielded seven candidates in Delhi – Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Gugan Singh from North West Delhi and Balbir Singh Jakhad from West Delhi.

In New Delhi, Goyal lost by over four lakh votes to BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi, Gupta lost by over three lakh votes to BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan, Chadha lost by over three lakh votes to BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Atishi lost by over four lakh votes to BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir.

With PTI inputs