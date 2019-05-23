New Delhi: Counting of votes, the grand finale in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 542 seats, has begun along with state assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Counting of Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) and Postal Ballots will be taken up first.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana today. The first set of EVMs will be brought to tables at 8.20 AM.

The Adilabad Lok Sabha seat is reserved for candidates of the scheduled tribes. With Maoists infecting this region with frequent insurgency, the Adilabad district is part of the Red Corridor in the country.

Adilabad is known as a traditional vote bank of the regional Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Though it was once a Congress since its inception but then it largely remained with TDP with TRS puncturing the vote bank every now and then. The sitting MP too is from TRS or Telangana Rashtriya Samiti’s Godam Nagesh. He won against Congress’ Naresh in 2014. Godam Nagesh is seeking re-election this term against the BJP’s Soyam Babu Roa and Ramesh Rathod of the Congress.

Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the scheduled caste candidates. It has as many as 1,315,642 registered voters according to an Election Commission of India report dated 2009. This constituency has been a vote-bank not only of the Congress but also the Telugu Desam Party, which won the seat twice.

The sitting MP from Peddapalli is Balka Suman of the TRS who won against the Congress’ G Vivekanand in 2014 by over 2,00,000 votes.

This time the BJP has fielded S Kumar as its candidate against the TRS’ Borlakunta Nethani and Congress’ A Chandra Sekhar.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,496,211 number of electorates, out of which 750,230 are males and 745,981 are females as per the ECI report of 2009.

The Karimnagar district meanwhile falls under the category of economically underprivileged.

Karimnagar constituency has seen a BJP MP in 1998 only. The incumbent MP is Vinod Kumar Boinapally of the TRS who routed Poonam Prabhakar in 2014 by more than 2,00,000 votes. The Congress has once again fielded Poonam Prabhakar this time against the TRS’ B Vinod Kumar and BJP’s Bandi Sanjay. The BSP too has named a candidate for Karimnagar- Venkanna Anagandula.

One of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, Nizamabad has been a Congress bastion since its formation in 1957. The Telugu Desam Party, on the other hand, was able to dent the voter base of the Congress here in 1991 and since it has been a two-way contest. TRS meanwhile barged into this fight and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election with Kalvakuntla Kavitha winning against Madhu Yashki Goud of the Congress by over 1,50,000 votes. Kavitha is now looking for another term in Nizamabad against the BJP’s D Aravind and MadhuYashki Goud again being fielded by the Congress.

The Medak Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Telengana Rashtriya Samiti. The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of TRS had won in 2014, when he beat Dr P Shravan Kumar Reddy of the Congress by receiving over 55% of the total votes polled.

But in the TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR left his seat in 2016, after which TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won by a margin of 3,61, 277 votes.

Medak has traditionally seen a contest among the TDP, Congress and the TRS. This time the Congress has fielded Gali Anil Kumar against the TRS’ Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Raghunandan Rao of the BJP.

The registered voters in the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency are 1,359,566, according to an ECI report of 2009. This Lok Sabha segment was formed in 2008. Zahirabad is located within the geographic boundaries of the Medak district.

The current MP is of the TRS BB Patil who won against Suresh Kumar Shetkar of the Congress in 2014 by more 1,50,000 votes. The incumbent MP BB Patil is now seeking re-election against the BJP’s Banala Laxman Reddy and K MM Rao of the Congress.