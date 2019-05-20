New Delhi: With most of the exit polls predicting return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, sources on Monday told ANI that union council of ministers are expected to meet on May 21 and Amit Shah would be hosting a dinner for the NDA leaders the same day.

The NDA leaders meeting which is coming ahead of the counting day slated for May 23, is convened to chalk out the strategy in wake of the poll outcome, reports said.

(Full coverage on Lok Sabha Election)

Notably, exit polls on Sunday were unanimous in predicting another term for the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, many of them projected over 300 seats to the NDA, seeing it sail past the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha.

The exit polls predicted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance getting 82 to 165 seats. Six exit polls predicted that “other” parties were likely to get more seats than the UPA.

Exit polls in the country have had a mixed record on accuracy and quite often their projections have been way off the actual results.