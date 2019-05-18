The All India Radio will continuously broadcast a special programme on results of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in four states for 40 hours.

News Services Division of All India Radio (NSD-AIR) has made elaborate arrangements for providing authentic and latest results of the polls from May 23 morning.

For the first time, AIR, the biggest radio network of the country, will continuously broadcast a special programme on election results for 40 hours, an official statement said.

The AIR News will mount “Special Janadesh 2019” – bilingual programme in Hindi and English – from 7 am on May 23 to 11 pm on May 24.

The programme will be broadcast on AIR FM Gold and other channels. It will also be available live on YouTube channel of AIR News, the statement said.

AIR correspondents from across the country will continuously provide the latest live updates of counting of votes.

Similarly, all 46 Regional News Units of AIR throughout the country will mount special programmes and news bulletins in regional languages of their respective states, it said.

Hourly news bulletins will be available across the country through various channels like FM Gold, FM Rainbow, Vividh Bharati and other local channels of AIR, the statement said.

Along with the Lok Sabha election, assembly polls were held in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha.