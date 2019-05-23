Lucknow: Amethi has been a stronghold of the Gandhi-Nehru family since 1980 when Sanjay Gandhi contested from there and won. Even as she lost to Rahul Gandhi in 2014, Union Minister Smriti Irani is likely to surge ahead of him this time, as the trends indicate. (Catch LIVE Updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Vote Counting Here)

Rahul became the Member of Parliament from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2004, after his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi moved to Rae Bareli constituency and has held the seat since then. In 2014 general elections, BJP’s Smriti Irani gave Rahul Gandhi a minor scare by putting a dent in the winning margin.

When Rahul announced his candidature from Wayanad constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress President and termed his decision as ‘fear of losing Amethi’.

Rahul had received 4,64,195 votes in 2009 General Elections with 71.78 percent vote share of the total votes polled which came down to 4,08,651 votes in 2014 General Elections with 46.71 percent vote share.

The significant decline in the vote share of Rahul in Amethi has boosted the confidence of BJP and Smriti Irani and they must be hoping for a possible upset, which will be a huge setback for the Congress Party.

Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party entered into alliance to form Mahagathbandhan and left Congress out of it, but they decided not to field any candidate from Amethi and Rae Bareli against the Congress party.