Amethi: BJP’s Smriti Irani is leading from Amethi, said reports. Though much cannot be said yet and it is a close fight, Irani is leading by 7,600 votes as of now. (Catch LIVE Updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Vote Counting Here)

Amethi has been a stronghold of the Gandhi-Nehru family since 1980, when Sanjay Gandhi contested from there and won. So if this seat is wrested from Rahul, it will be an embarrassing loss.

Rahul became the MP from Amethi in 2004, after his mother Sonia Gandhi moved to Raebareli constituency, and has held the seat since then. In 2014, Smriti managed to give him a minor scare by putting a dent in the winning margin.

When Rahul announced his candidature from Wayanad constituency, the BJP launched a scathing attack on him, calling his decision one made out of ‘fear of losing Amethi’.

Rahul received 4,64,195 votes in 2009 with 71.78 percent vote share of the total votes polled which came down to 4,08,651 votes in 2014 with 46.71 percent vote share.

Rahul is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, where he has been leading since morning.

At the height of the election campaign, the Congress President visited Amethi only once, when he held a roadshow before filing his nomination papers. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Amethi and her mother Sonia Gandhi’s Raebareli and visited the constituencies several times.