New Delhi: Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2019 results on May 23, top leaders of the BJP-led NDA will meet over dinner on Tuesday evening. If reports are to be believed, the dinner meeting, hosted by BJP President Amit Shah is likely to chalk out a strategy for the post poll scenario as exit polls predicted thumping victory for saffron party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are expected to attend the meet.

Coming to the menu, around 35 different dishes will be served to the ministers at the high-profile dinner meeting, reports claimed. Maharashtra’s famous Poranpoli, North-East-special dishes will be there on the menu. Besides, Gujarat’s special thali and famous dishes of Delhi will also be served to the politicos.

Besides, a meeting of key BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, is also scheduled to be held in the party headquarters before the dinner meeting with allies. The BJP’s decision to host the dinner comes following the exit polls which have been unanimous in projecting another term for Modi.

Exit polls telecast by almost all major new channels have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. News 18-Ipsos, India Today-Axis and News 24-Chanakya projected 336, 339-368 and 336-364 seats respectively for the NDA, and they all said the BJP may cross the majority on its own. Zee News kept the number at 303 for NDA and 117 for UPA.

Elections to 542 seats concluded on Sunday and counting of votes is slated for May 23.