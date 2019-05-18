TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Lucknow, continuing his efforts to put together a coalition to form the next government at the Centre.

He reached the Uttar Pradesh capital in the evening after meetings in New Delhi with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, CPI leaders G Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.

The separate meetings with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati take place a day before polling in the last phase of elections.

The SP, BSP and RLD are in alliance in UP, taking on the BJP in the politically crucial state that sends 80 MPs to Parliament.

The Telugu Desam Party chief is pitching for an anti-BJP coalition to stake claim to form a government if the numbers permit.

Naidu drove straight from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport to the Samajwadi Party office.

He was greeted with a bouquet by Akhilesh Yadav. The two leaders then went into a closed-door meeting, SP sources said.

Later, Naidu drove to Mayawati’s Mall Road Avenue residence, sources said.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has already held several rounds of discussions with various opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

His TDP had been a part of the BJP-led NDA and had quit the alliance a few months ago.